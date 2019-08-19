Novato Theater Company Presents THE HUMANS

The Novato Theater Company first play of its 2019/20 season is The Humans, by Stephen Karam. The play, opening on September 6 and running until September 29, 2019 is directed by the award winning Patrick Nims. The Humans won four Tony Awards in 2016, including best play and was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In this funny, sad and altogether gripping story, we witness the Blake family's tragedies and triumphs as they gather for Thanksgiving dinner and struggle with the challenges of being human.

"The Humans is a very funny play with an unassuming beginning that drives to a shattering conclusion. The Humans presents a normal family with common modern problems like ailing elders, student loans, lost loves and hidden tensions, while at the same time revealing how little we've changed in 200,000 years, and how the basic primal fears and terrors that confronted us then, continue to haunt us now" explains Patrick Nims.

Patrick Nims (director) has directed over 50 productions, and is currently splitting his time between stages in the Bay Area and Portland, OR. Most recently at NTC Pat directed COMPANY (2017 Theater Bay Area Best Production). Upcoming projects include WEST SIDE STORY, OLIVER, SWEENEY TODD and THE TEMPEST.

Alicia Kraft of Novato, playing Aimee, is making her Bay Area acting debut at NTC. She received her BA in acting from Columbia College Chicago.

David Francis Perry of San Francisco, playing Eric, is making his acting debut at NTC. He recently played Fred in the Greenhouse Festival's production of Exit Plan.

Laura J. Davies, of Santa Rosa, playing Dierdre, has been acting and directing in the Sonoma area. She last appeared at NTC in Steel Magnolias.

Marilyn Hughes, of Mill Valley, playing Momo, has appeared at NTC as Cookie in Rumors, Bottom/Pyramus in Midsummer Night's Dream, Mrs. Meekly in Unnecessary Farce and Elizabeth in The Bat.

Olivia Browne of San Francisco, playing the role of Brigid, is appearing at the Novato Theater Company for the first time. She has worked in San Francisco for Awesome Theatre Company, and recently graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Ron Chapman of San Francisco, playing Richard, is making his acting debut at NTC. He last appeared as Montag in Fahrenheit 451 with Quantum Dragon Theater.

This is the first production of the Novato Theater Company's 100th season. The Novato Theater Company started in 1919 as a section of the Novato Improvement Club and was incorporated a non-profit 1947. The goal of the NTC is to "present quality theater to audiences and offer theatrical training and mentoring opportunities in a creative and supporting environment for performers of all ages." Backed by 99 years of continuous productions, NTC is committed to providing outstanding community theatre to the San Francisco Bay Area.

Last year, Novato Theater Company's productions were praised by critics as some of the best productions in the North Bay. Due to great reviews and word of mouth, shows sold out and many patrons were disappointed. Accordingly, this year subscription packages are available on line at NovatoTheaterCompany.Org. Subscribers are guaranteed tickets to every performance and are admitted before regular ticket holders for first choice of the open seating.

