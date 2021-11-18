Northern Nights Music Festival Announces Claude VonStroke, TroyBoi And More For 2022 Lineup

Northern Nights Music Festival has announced the phase one lineup and released tickets for their return to California's iconic Redwood Forest from July 15-17, 2022. Taking place at Cook's Valley Campground in Piercy, CA on the Humboldt / Mendocino border, the festival has built its name based on an eclectic mix of music, industry-leading cannabis programming, and serene natural landscapes.

Set behind the Redwood Curtain in the fertile crescent of the Emerald Triangle, the festival offers a new-age portal to the Great American West. Established as one of North America's most unique boutique festivals, Northern Nights gathers a dedicated community of musical fans, cannabis aficionados, and nature lovers to the picturesque shores of the Eel River.

Attendees may find themselves floating in the river and listening to their favorite artists at the River Stage while doing yoga by day, catching the future of live-electronic on the mainstage at sunset, or exploring art installations and dancing into the night at the Bunker Stage. It's an experience personified by the wild independence of the West Coast, curated with global sensibilities in mind.

The phase one lineup from Northern Nights is led by Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke, genre-blending South London producer TroyBoi, French live performance maestro CloZee, hitmaking UK phenom Elderbrook, and the illustrious Los Angeles house producer SNBRN. The multi-style billing of Northern Night continues with bass music pioneer David Starfire, fellow Los Angeles house favorite J. Worra, English music producer Khushi, acclaimed Japanese-American upstart Qrion, global dance meets 808 bass music creator SOOHAN, tech-house's rising star Westend, and much more.

Known as a pioneer within the music meets cannabis space, Northern Nights was the first music festival to have legal onsite cannabis sales and consumption. As a result, the festival has become a hotbed for forward-thinking cannabis culture and policy, acting as a trend-setter for the live events industry and beyond. Their Tree Lounge cannabis consumption area remains a bedrock of the Northern Nights experience while featuring a full showcase of premier brands throughout the cannabis industry along with medicated dining experiences, cannabis yoga, and more bespoke programming to be announced.

The Tree Lounge in 2019 highlighted powerhouses of the California cannabis industry like Cookies, Cannacraft, Jetty Extracts, and Chemistry, as well as showcasing the finest in the Emerald Triangle including Madrone California, Humboldt Farms, Redwood Roots, and Emerald Exchange. With their return in 2022, Northern Nights will leverage their experience and updated local & state regulations to expand the Tree Lounge across the festival and further normalize cannabis concessions at events.

In other exciting cannabis news, Northern Nights has also announced they will be hosting a takeover of the Redwood Stage at The Emerald Cup Harvest Ball, which is taking place from December 11th-12th, 2021 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California. This will include performances at the renowned cannabis event on their stage from Mr. Carmack, Random Rab, Dirtwire, SOOHAN, Sidecar Tommy (of Beats Antique), A Hundred Drums, and more.

As those in the know will tell you, experiential wonder sits behind every corner at the festival. Wander the merchant row to discover Northern Nights' curated art and fashion vendors, watch a multitude of live painters create throughout the weekend, grab a drink at a specialty bar, or simply kick back at your campground or Glamping site under the canopy of the Redwoods.

It's a place crafted by nature waiting to be explored with best friends new and old. Chart your journey now to one of the most unique festival experiences of the year. Those interested in attending Northern Nights can purchase tickets here.