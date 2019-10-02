Nicolas King to Headline the Orinda Theatre

Award winning jazz singer Nicolas King will swing into the historic Orinda Theatre along with 7-time Emmy Award winning jazz legend Mike Renzi for his Bay Area concert debut.

Nicolas King is the 2019 Legends Award winning jazz vocalist and former child star who grew up working on Broadway and television with Carol Burnett, Liza Minnelli, Jerry Lewis, and Jay Leno. Now 27, he's a multi-award winning jazz crooner often compared to Mel Tormé and Bobby Darin. Mr. King will be accompanied by 7-time Emmy Award winning musical director and jazz legend Mike Renzi. Mr Renzi has worked with Frank Sinatra, Lena Horne, Natalie Cole, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, and was musical director, arranger and producer for both Peggy Lee and Mel Tormé for over 25 years.

Information and tickets are available at www.OrindaMovies.com or 925-254-9065.

The Live At the Orinda concert series brings world-class, award winning Broadway, jazz and cabaret artists to the intimate Orinda Theatre. Subscribers receive substantial ticket discounts, first choice at reserved seating for the season, complimentary drinks and more! This new season also includes Tony Award winners Faith Prince and John Lloyd Young, and Jason Graae, Emily Skinner, Natalie Douglas and Rebecca Luker. Previous artists include Rita Moreno, Maureen McGovern, Lillias White, Karen Mason, Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway.





