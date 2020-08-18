New Leadership Announced For San Francisco Opera Center

Carrie-Ann Matheson is now Artistic Director.

San Francisco Opera Tad and Dianne Taube General Director Matthew Shilvock announces the appointment of Carrie-Ann Matheson as Artistic Director of the San Francisco Opera Center (SFOC). Matheson succeeds Sheri Greenawald whose distinguished tenure as Director of the Opera Center and artistic leader of the Merola Opera Program concludes in December 2020 with her retirement. In the newly created role of SFOC General Manager, Markus Beam joins Matheson to co-lead San Francisco Opera's renowned young artist training programs, continuing the Company's historic legacy of training excellence and continuing to adapt to a rapidly changing global landscape. Matheson and Beam join the Company in January 2021.

"Training future generations of artists is one of the most vital and enriching aspects of our artistic work," said Shilvock. "We have been so fortunate to have the incomparable talents of Sheri Greenawald heading this training for nearly two decades. As Sheri prepares to retire, I am thrilled to welcome Carrie-Ann Matheson and Markus Beam to San Francisco Opera in an exciting new structure that will support young artists at an unparalleled level. Carrie-Ann and Markus' leadership will inspire generations of young artists, preparing them for careers on the world's greatest stages."



Along with heading the SFOC and its flagship Adler Fellowship Program, Matheson and Beam will also develop and lead all artistic, production and curricula aspects of the Merola Opera Program. Due to the cancellation of Merola's 2020 season, this year's Merola class has been invited back for next summer's program under Matheson and Beam's artistic direction. All current Adler Fellows have been granted a continuation of their fellowships for 2021 and will begin working with the new Opera Center leadership team in January. Later this year, San Francisco Opera and Merola Opera Program will honor current SFOC Director Sheri Greenawald for her outstanding years of service. Further information will be announced at a later date.

Merola Opera Program's Executive Director Jean Kellogg said: "Merola has enjoyed a strong working relationship with San Francisco Opera for more than 60 years, in particular with our esteemed colleagues at the San Francisco Opera Center.a??Merola's ongoing success is thanks to our shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of opera talent.a??We are beyond grateful for Sheri Greenawald's unparalleled artistic leadership over the past 18 years, and we look forward to working with Carrie-Ann and Markus to further Merola'sa??missiona??of providing a world-class training environment for the best and brightest aspiring opera artistsa??froma??around the world."

As artistic director, Matheson will provide artistic and musical leadership for all Opera Center artists and projects, including acting as the primary musical coach for its young artists, overseeing their development, collaborating on recitals and conducting performances. Beam will oversee the business aspects of the Opera Center and operational logistics, as well as managing the Adler Fellows and seasonal staff. Matheson and Beam will work with the young artists on augmenting their musical, dramatic and linguistic training with thorough and ongoing instruction in mental and physical health, financial management, media relations and branding, career planning, goal setting and time management. Together, they will identify new international talent for the Opera Center and Merola Opera Program, design programing and curricula and cast performances.

"Joining the remarkable team at San Francisco Opera is a tremendous honor for me, and I approach this opportunity with great enthusiasm and a profound sense of responsibility," said Matheson. "Empowering young artists in their lives as well as in their artistry through individualized and comprehensive training has long been a dream of mine. The COVID-19 crisis has brought this necessity to the fore, and Markus and I believe that the need for holistic training has never been greater. We look forward to being members of the storied San Francisco Opera community and embarking on this journey with all of you."

Beam added, "As a proud alum of the Merola Opera Program, I experienced firsthand the unparalleled training that has long been a hallmark of Merola and the SFOC, and I am thrilled to return to the company in this new role. The SFOC tradition of providing excellent training with industry leaders will continue, and Carrie-Ann and I look forward to expanding opportunities for young artists to develop essential skills for an operatic career, while building and developing professional relationships that can function as a support system in their careers beyond SFOC."

The SFOC leadership will work closely with San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community and Merola Opera Program's newly formed DEI Task Force to address issues of racial inequality in the young artist training paradigm. Matheson and Beam stated: "The opera industry must immediately address its practices of discrimination and systemic racism. We commit to creating and sustaining active pathways for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) through long-term engagement with communities of color and active recruitment of BIPOC talent. Immediate initiatives will include an equity examination of the audition process in order to facilitate recruitment of more BIPOC artists, creating ongoing mentorship programs to develop more pathways for artists of color, a commitment to bring more BIPOC faculty to both the Adler and Merola Programs, inclusion of BIPOC composers and stories that represent our diverse communities and DEI training for all program participants."

San Francisco Opera's Caroline H. Hume Music Director Designate Eun Sun Kim, who is passionate about young artist development, will continue to work closely with the Adler Fellows as she has through regular virtual coachings during the pandemic. San Francisco Opera Head of Music Staff John Churchwell and César Ulloa, under the new title of SFOC Head of Vocal Studies, will continue their work with the young artists.

San Francisco Opera Managing Director of Artistic Gregory Henkel said: "Carrie-Ann and Markus' joyous and caring collegiality are a treasure. I admire their deep knowledge of the art form, formidable talents and exceptional experience, which offer unique insight and ability to nurture and launch the next generation of great artists. Together they combine internationally sought-after musical training and top-tier artistic management with both serious rigor and sensitive compassion."

