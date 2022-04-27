New Ballet Presents LA BOUTIQUE FANTASQUE, May 22

"La Boutique Fantasque '' or "The Enchanted Toyshop" was originally a ballet choreographed by Leonide Massine in 1919 for the Ballet Russes. In a completely re-imagined production choreographed by Dalia Rawson, New Ballet's dancers will introduce you to a toyshop in Paris where dolls are brought to life.

A classic score, magical scenes created in collaboration with animator Atlquetzalli (Ketzi) Rivera, and vibrant costumes and sets.

New Ballet presents two performances on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Hammer Theatre Center:

· 11am: My Very First Ballet: La Boutique Fantasque, as a special performance for families with toddlers and preschoolers. One hour with no intermission. Tickets: Reserved Seating $12.50 - VIP $65

· 2pm: La Boutique Fantasque. For the whole family. Tickets: Reserved Seating $19 - VIP $100

The 2pm show includes "Paquita," a highlight of the classical repertoire featuring bravura choreography, a stunning classical score, and dancers with tutus, tiaras and all that glitters.

Rawson and Rivera worked together in 2016, when New Ballet dancer Brennan Wall performed in the documentary "Ruth Weiss, The Beat Goddess." Rawson was struck by the animation and figured out how to incorporate Rivera's animation into this live ballet performance. They worked together on character and scene design for the animated scenes that sets this ballet in Paris and introduces characters from the ballet.

"I've always seen a similarity between animation/anime as well as comic book art/manga and ballet," says Rawson. "The idea of telling a story through gesture and with the body rather than through words is important in all these mediums. I love the idea of setting scenes and introducing characters through animation, then seeing the characters come to life on stage."

"It's the most special show I've ever put together," says Rawson - "with Ketzi's animation, the colorful costumes and sets, and the timeless theme of bringing toys to life through the power of love and imagination."

"Dalia had me work looking at video and photos of the dancers playing the role of Quynh and the French Poodle," says Rivera. "She was particular about the lines of legs and feet to make sure that the sequences when the animated characters dance were ballet appropriate."

The resulting animated scenes premiered with the ballet as a streamed dance film in 2021, with the synopsis available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese. The May 22 performances will be the first time this will be performed before a live audience.

About Dalia Rawson: Dalia Rawson is the Director, Founder, and primary choreographer of New Ballet. From 1991 to 2006, Dalia Rawson performed a wide variety of leading roles as a dancer with Ballet San Jose. She began teaching at BSJ School in 2000, was named Ballet Mistress in 2007, Principal in 2012, and Director in 2014.

In 2013 Rawson was awarded a Fellowship from the New York Choreographic Institute, an affiliate of New York City Ballet. An ABT Certified Teacher, who has successfully completed the ABT Teacher Training Intensive in Primary through Level 7 of the ABT National Training Curriculum, Rawson is also a member of the ABT Artistic Board of Examiners.

In 2016, Rawson's production of "The San Jose Nutcracker" premiered to sold out houses and critical acclaim. Rawson has created a repertory of ballets for New Ballet's professional company, including the story ballets "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty," "Swan Lake," "La Boutique Fantasque," as well as the contemporary sleeper hit "Less than Three. "

About Atlquetzalli Rivera: Rivera, originally from Veracruz, Mexico, is an animator currently based in Los Angeles. She came to the United States to pursue her dream of studying animation and being in the entertainment industry. She graduated from the Art Institutes of CA - LA in 2013. Her credits include animated digital paintings for the documentary "Ruth Weiss, The Beat Goddess" from 2018, which was well received at film festivals around the country including Cinequest in San Jose.; "The Rightway Foundation - Short" in 2017, "California's Forgotten Children," and the "Stop the Bleed" campaign, a PSA campaign featured in Oakland Airport and on Oakland public transportation.