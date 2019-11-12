Nate Bargatze Brings His 'Good Problem To Have' Tour To Luther Burbank Center For The Arts

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his Good Problem to Have tour to Santa Rosa on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 7 p.m. Featured on Esquire's list of "Best New Comedians," tickets for Bargatze range in price from $35-$49.75, with VIP tickets available for $149. Tickets will be available at noon on Friday, November 15 online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).



Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, rising stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across America. Nate followed in the showbiz footsteps of his dad, a former clown turned world-class magician, whose influence is seen on Nate's 2015 debut comedy special, "Full Time Magic," and his debut album, "Yelled At By a Clown." Nate's half-hour "Netflix" special, "The Standups," premiered on July 4, 2017 to rave reviews. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured in arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He currently has a deal with 20th Century Fox to develop his own TV show.



Nate's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his six appearances on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," following four appearances on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon." He appeared on "Conan" four times, was a recurring guest on "@midnight," and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Nate was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row. He was featured as one of Marc Maron's "Comedians to Watch" in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's "50 Comedians You Should Know" in 2015.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You