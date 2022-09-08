NCTC Announces World Premiere of Nick Malakhow's A PICTURE OF TWO BOYS

In October, New Conservatory Theatre Center will produce the world premiere of A Picture of Two Boys, a stirring tale of redemption and reconciliation from visionary playwright Nick Malakhow, directed by NCTC's electrifying new Director in Residence, Richard A. Mosqueda.

Unlikely friends Markey and Pete just want to escape their tiny, mostly white, not-so-secretly racist town in rural Pennsylvania. For sensitive Markey, that means dreams of college and big cities, while rebellious Pete wants to be the next Kurt Cobain. When Markey finds an escape route without Pete, their friendship is shaken to its core. A decade later, the two find themselves sifting through the crumbled foundations of their shared history and revisiting the event which bound them together for life.

Playing October 21 - November 27, 2022, Opening Night of A Picture of Two Boys is Saturday, October 29 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for preview performances, October 21-28, and can be reserved starting one week before the first performance through the box office. An enhanced safety performance with limited capacity seating and additional COVID safety precautions will take place on Wednesday, November 16.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

Low-cost Previews: Friday, Oct 21 - Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Opening Night will take place on Saturday, Oct 29, 2022 at 8pm

Onstage Insight, Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast, and moderated by the director will take place after the performance on Sunday, Nov 6, 2022 at 2pm.

Enhanced Safety Performance with limited capacity seating and additional COVID safety precautions will take place on Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022 at 8pm

Additional special events to be announced!

Playwright Nick Malakhow (pronouns: he/him) is a Colorado-based writer and theater educator. His full-length work includes Affinity Lunch Minutes (2021 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, Relative Theatrics, the Garden), Seeing Eye (developed with Victory Gardens, Fresh Ink, finalist for the 2019 O'Neill NPC, 2018 LTC/HowlRound Carnaval, and 2020 In-Progress Reading Series at Unicorn Theatre), and Grit (developed with Playhouse on Park, Fuse Theater, Theatre@First, and 2021 Princess Grace Award Finalist).

Director Richard A. Mosqueda (pronouns: He/She/They) is queer, Mexican-American theater director and producer committed to new works and genre-defying theatrical events by queer artists of color. Richard's work centers the celebration, reflection, and showcasing of the queer community, with an emphasis on queer, Latine/x stories. Some hallmarks of their work include pared-down, ensemble-driven staging featuring live singing, stylized movement, dance, and exciting design accentuation.

The cast of A Picture of Two Boys includes Tim Garcia (Pete/Peter), and Leon Jones (Markey/Marcus). The creative team includes stage management by Emma Gifford, costume design by Corrida Godbold, production management & casting coordination by Toni Guidry, sound design by Daniel Hall, set & and props design by Micaela Kieko Sinclair, and dramaturgy by Leigh Rondon-Davis.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

Supported in part by The Bernard Osher Foundation, Horizons Foundation, Grants for the Arts, and the generosity of NCTC's individual donors.