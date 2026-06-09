Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra to Return to ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre
The performance will take place on on Friday, October 2, with tickets on sale in June.
Following a sold out engagement in October 2025, Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra will return to ATG San Francisco’s Curran Theatre on Friday, October 2 at 8 PM for one performance only. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12 at 10 AM PT.
Fronted by husband-and-wife duo, Phantom and Phoenix, The Illharmonic combines the raw energy and passion of hip-hop, with the beautiful sounds of orchestra accompaniment. In 2001, the ensemble became the first hip-hop group to perform at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center where they were accompanied by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra & Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia.
In 2015, The Illharmonic became just the third hip-hop group to headline their own performance at the famed Carnegie Hall. The Illharmonic has since sold out The Kennedy Center, performed with 40- and 50-piece ensembles, and toured the United States and Japan.
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