Andrew Rannells, Santino Fontana and More Join BROADWAY AND VINE IN 2026

Broadway and Vine will kick off its 2026 season on June 25, with Tony and Olivier Award Winner Lea Salonga (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Here Lies Love, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Disney’s Aladdin and Mulan) in concert at Carneros Resort’s Vineyard Lawn. The vineyard concert series will continue throughout the summer at various vineyard locations with performances by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, Falsettos, Hamilton, Gutenberg) with Tony Award Winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon, Suffs, Little Shop of Horrors) on August 28 at Francis Ford Coppola’s Inglenook, Tony Award Winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Hans in Disney’s Oscar winning blockbuster Frozen) on July 23, Breakout Broadway and West End star and Olivier Award Nominee Diego Andres Rodriguez (Sunset Blvd, Evita) on September 16, Lauren Blackman (Ragtime, The Music Man, Lempicka) August 18, and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, The Lion King) on September 27. Broadway and Vine will also be premiering SPACEBORNE: An Evening of Sights and Songs from our Planet and Beyond starring Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman), Natalie Tenenbaum (David Byrne’s American Utopia), Omari Tau (The Lion King) and Grammy Winner Avishai featuring projections of images photographed by NASA Astronaut Donald R. Pettit. Broadway and Vine was founded and is produced by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, Sea Wall/A Life) with a mission to provide opportunities for the next generation of performing arts professionals.

The concert series is paired with world class wineries and wines including Antinori Napa Valley, Arietta, Beau Vigne, Inglenook, Lloyd Cellars, Paula Kornell, Localism, Peju, Prescription Vineyards, Tansy, and more in picturesque vineyard settings. Tickets begin at $95 and are on sale now.

JUNE 25, 2026 7:30pm

OPENING NIGHT WITH Lea Salonga at Carneros Resort’s Vineyard Lawn

JULY 15, 2026 7:30pm

SPACEBORNE: A Vineyard Concert Evening of Sights and Songs from Our Planet and Beyond with Loren Allred, Natalie Tenenbaum, Omari Tau, Avishai Rozen and Projections of Space photography by NASA Astronaut, Don Pettit.

JULY 23, 2026 7:30pm

A Vineyard Evening with Tony Award Winner Santino Fontana at Brindare Vineyards

AUGUST 18, 2026 7:30pm

A Vineyard Evening with Lauren Blackman at Brindare Vineyards

AUGUST 28, 2026 7:00pm

A Vineyard Evening with Grammy Award Winner Andrew Rannells and Tony Award Winner Nikki M. James at Inglenook

SEPTEMBER 16, 2026 6pm

A Vineyard Evening with Diego Andres Rodriguez at Brindare Vineyards

SEPTEMBER 27, 2026 6pm

Jelani Remy at an exclusive Napa Valley Vineyard Location



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