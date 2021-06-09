Monterey Jazz Festival Returns September 24 – 26

After over 18-months of quiet, there will be live jazz music once again at the Monterey County Fairgrounds. "After such a challenging year, we can't wait to reunite the jazz community in Monterey and to celebrate our resilience," says Colleen Bailey, Executive Director.

The Monterey Jazz Festival is excited to be returning with a three-day Festival, September 24-26, 2021 that harkens back to the event's roots. Featuring performances on the Jimmy Lyons Stage in the Arena only, the multiple GRAMMY Award-winning MJF64 lineup features Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Christian Sands Group, Kandace Springs, Las Cafeteras, Miho Hazama and m_unit, and the Next Generation Jazz Orchestra directed by Gerald Clayton, with more artists to be announced soon. Go to montereyjazzfestival.org for the full daily lineup.

"We're back! MJF returns with a nicely curated lineup of fresh and familiar faces, including a new commission by Miho Hazama, a performance by our Artist-in-Residence Christian Sands and the debut of our 2021 Next Generation Jazz Orchestra directed by Gerald Clayton. The legacy and spirit of MJF continues and we hope you join us," says Tim Jackson, Artistic Director.

The 2021 Monterey Jazz Festival will be an exploration of all the facets of jazz - the tradition, experimentation, boundary-pushing, and grounding in legacy and nostalgia. While the festival will look and feel different from previous years, it remains a celebration of jazz and the community of revelers who come together in Monterey each September.

To provide attendees a safe and comfortable festival experience, the Arena will be limited to 50% capacity. Three-Day tickets will be available in early July and can be purchased online at montereyjazzfestival.org or by calling 888.248.6499.