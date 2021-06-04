Monterey Jazz Festival Announces 2021 Next Generation Women In Jazz Combo Members

The Monterey Jazz Festival has announced the members of the 2021 Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo, the third all-star group of talented young high school women from around the United States, under musical direction from bassist and vocalist Katie Thiroux.

This year's members include Skylar Tang, trumpet (sophomore, Crystal Springs Uplands School, Foster City, Calif.); Kaela Seltzer, saxophone (junior, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, Los Angeles, Calif.); Brenda Greggio, piano (senior, San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, San Diego, Calif.); Laura-Simone Martin, bass (sophomore, Lawrence High School, Lawrenceville, N.J.); and Ruby Laks, drums (junior, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, Los Angeles, Calif.). Brenda Greggio is second-year member of the combo, and Skylar Tang is also a 2021 Next Generation Jazz Orchestra member.



"I am already so impressed with these young women for persevering through what will be an unprecedented time in their lives by focusing on the music," said musical director Katie Thiroux. "I look forward to the music they will make together." Thiroux, an award-winning bassist and vocalist, has a long history participating in Monterey Jazz Festival's education programs as a student; was the bassist in the 2006 Next Generation Jazz Orchestra; and has acted as a Traveling Clinician for the Monterey Jazz in the Schools program that serves local schools throughout Monterey County.

Monterey Jazz Festival created the Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo in 2019 to feature top high school women jazz players. "The Monterey Jazz Festival has made diversity, equity and inclusion a priority of its work over the last few years," said Colleen Bailey, MJF Executive Director. "The Women in Jazz program is an important part of our effort to ensure that young women are given the opportunity to develop their musical talents and to make important connections to their peers and to leaders in the industry."

The combo has previously appeared at the Monterey Jazz Festival, Next Generation Jazz Festival, Jazz Education Network Convention, and at Berklee College of Music.

The Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo is also slated to appear at the 64th Annual Monterey Jazz Festival, September 24-26, 2021. For more information, please visit www.montereyjazzfestival.org.

