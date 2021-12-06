Mills College Music Department and the Center for Contemporary Music present X Sound, a Mills Music Now concert on Saturday December 11,of works by Maryzelle Ungo and Maisha Lani, Mills student composers. https://performingarts.mills.edu/musicnow The concert will be performed to a limited capacity, in-person audience, in the Jeannik Méquet Littlefield Concert Hall. Concert is free and open to the public. Proof of vaccination is required. More info at: www.mills.edu/covid-19/visitors.php#event-visitors

The X Sound concert features the compositions by Maryzelle Ungo: ((//Sun||Moon)) and Maisha Lani: The Wolf, Space, Seaplanes, Blaze, Empress, River and Silk.

Maryzelle Ungo's first love was the drums and from then on, she has been in numerous bands as a drummer. She has toured throughout the coast as a Garage rock, psychedelic, and ambient musician. Receiving her BA in Music, she studied percussion at Mills college. While studying music in college, she also received her 200 HR training as a yoga teacher, and has worked hands on as the college's yoga assistant. From there, she truly bloomed into her love of healing through music and movement. Along with banging the drums and evolving spiritually, she tapped into her divine goddess mission as a sound therapist. Over the past couple years, she has been hosting and creating soundbaths with crystal quartz bowls, Tibetan bowls, Tuning Forks, electric guitar, African drums, gongs, electronics, bells, whistles, divinity, and Love.

Maisha Lani is a vocalist, guitarist and composer influenced by nature, storytelling, consciousness and the idea that music lives within us, ready to surface at our soonest beckoning. Learn more about the music programs and courses involved in the series on the Music Department Undergraduate and Graduate pages located on the Mills College website. For questions about the class concert series or accessibility, please contact the Mills College Music Department by emailing music@mills.edu.

Presented by the Mills College Music Department and Center for Contemporary Music, the 2021-22 Mills Music Now Concert Series celebrates a rich tradition of experimentation and a glimpse into the future of a broad range of musical practices. The October Mills Music Now Concert offers a springboard into this tradition of experimentation with Sarah Cahill in the The Future is Female concert on October 30.

Learn more at https://performingarts.mills.edu/musicnow.