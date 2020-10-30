Mendocino Theatre Company Presents THE LONG INTERMISSION

This free event will be broadcast live on Saturday, November 21st at 7:30 PM via YouTube.

Due to the pandemic, performing arts organizations have found themselves in the midst of what seems like an endless break from their usual production cycle. To mark these unusual times, the Mendocino Theatre Company is offering its first virtual event, THE LONG INTERMISSION. A celebration of the company's past, present, and future, this free event will be broadcast live on Saturday, November 21st at 7:30 PM via YouTube, and is accessible through the theatre's website.

THE LONG INTERMISSION will feature appearances by guest artists from the Mendocino Coast and beyond. The company has invited local performing arts organizations Gloriana Musical Theatre, Mendocino Dance Project, Flynn Creek Circus, and Hit & Run Theatre to share the virtual stage, and the evening will be peppered with cameo appearances by longtime supporters and friends. A special treat will be an appearance by Tony award-winning actor Bill Irwin, whose parents were long-time residents of the coast and important in the fledgling stages of the company.

Hosted by actors Dan Kozloff and Lisa Norman, THE LONG INTERMISSION will also offer a look at the company's "One-Minute Radio Theatre"; a visit with founding member Sandra Hawthorne; a peek at the costume and scenic design storage facility; and a montage of some of MTC's favorite recent productions.

The evening will be a welcome break from these serious times! Join the fun, laughter, and joy with your favorite Mendocino Theatre Company performers, directors, designers, and staff. Recipes for specialty cocktails, mocktails and hors d'oeuvres for you to enjoy while you watch the show will be made available in advance on the company's website, where you can also make a donation in support of the theatre.

THE LONG INTERMISSION, offered free to the Mendocino community and beyond, will be broadcast live, via YouTube, on Saturday, November 21st at 7:30 PM. To find out more, please go to the company's website, www.mendocinotheatre.org. Don't miss the fun!]

