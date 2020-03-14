MenAlive to Postpone Harmony Gala

MenAlive will postpone its Harmony Gala due to Covid-19:

As MenAlive continues to monitor the Coronavirus/COVID-19 updates from local and state officials, along with our event sponsor, we have made the decision to postpone our gala, Harmony, originally scheduled on Saturday, April 25, 2020, to ensure the safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff.

Harmony is MenAlive's annual event where we celebrate the spirit of giving to support our chorus and present the Rich Cook Community Bridge Award, which honors distinguished members of the community who personify MenAlive's mission of "informing, bringing healing, joy, friendship and building bridges to the public at large."

We will continue to monitor all updates regarding Coronavirus/COVID-19 and look to secure a new date for Harmony in the near future. Please continue to follow CDC guidelines on how to stay healthy in this current environment and we we look forward to seeing you soon.





