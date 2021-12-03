Matilda's Bloombox and San Francisco Ballet Come Together to Celebrate the Return of THE NUTCRACKER

San Francisco Ballet and local flower company Matilda's Bloombox are today launching a one-off floral creation inspired by the highly anticipated return of the Nutcracker to the stage this festive season.

Helgi Tomasson's dazzling production will be performed in front of a live audience for the first time in two years and to celebrate, Matilda's Bloombox have created a one-off edition of their weekly Bloombox inspired by the iconic ballet and its dancers.

This collaboration of local business and iconic institutions will not only bring the magic of the festive season to life, every arrangement directly supports local US flower growers - a year round mission for Matilda's Bloombox which is even more vital in winter, the hardest season of business for them.

For many in San Francisco, the ballet is the epitome of holiday tradition, and Matilda's Bloombox are thrilled to be able to bring that excitement to life in another art form: flowers.

The arrangement, created with flowers sourced only from local US growers, has taken cues from the dancers' costumes and is the perfect way to bring some of the festive magic of Nutcracker into your home this season.

Priced at just $39 per box the exclusive arrangement will be available directly from Matilda's Bloombox for one week from 6th December.

Matilda's Bloombox are also supplying flowers for a luncheon fundraiser on the 12th December for the Ballet, where children will be able to build their own bouquets and bring their finished flowers with them to go and watch the Nutcracker performance.

San Francisco Ballet Interim Executive Director Danielle St-Germain-Gordon said: "We are thrilled to partner with Matilda's Bloombox again as we welcome audiences back for one of the most magical productions of the year. This partnership means so much - not only because we share a long-lasting commitment to the history and future of San Francisco and its people, but because of the beautiful synergy between flowers and ballet. We hope that this partnership will allow everyone to bring some of the magic of the Nutcracker into their home."

Emily Boschetto, founder of Matilda's Bloombox said: "It is such an honour to work with the San Francisco Ballet on this iconic production, knowing that we are also helping local growers during the holiday season.

"Drawing inspiration from this classic story and the beautiful dancers themselves was a brilliant creative challenge. We can't wait to share the design with you - it will be bursting with coral hues, holiday greens, metallic gold and electric blue. It's a dazzling showstopper and we can't wait to bring more awareness to the SF ballet and our farmers during the holiday season."