MarshStream Welcomes The Return Of Dan Hoyle, Don Reed, Kate Robards And More

As the Bay Area's shelter-in-place continues, The Marsh San Francisco offers a variety of programming at 7:30pm nightly on MarshStream, its popular broadcast platform (see latest schedule below).

The program launched in April and has received overwhelmingly enthusiastic response, with hundreds flocking to view and participate each night. MarshStream programming varies daily, with offerings including Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing-a-longs, Tell It On Tuesday, storytelling), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of health, advocacy, and inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts with Marsh favorites, moderated by Marsh founder Stephanie Weisman), plus Game Nights hosted by Josh Kornbluth, live full-length performance concert readings, archived performance streams, performance development classes, and a noon series, including a fitness/singing class on Fridays, a Super Slow Weight Training and Zoomba Rooms. Content is being offered at 7:30pm nightly as well as mid-day throughout the week (see schedule below) via Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iTunes. MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford. Donations can be made via a virtual "tip jar" on the website, with funds going to support and sustain The Marsh and its performances. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: Most past shows from earlier MarshStream dates are also available on the website for viewing.

Monday MarshStream



7:30pm, Monday, May 18

Featuring short story performances by Mick Renner and Andy Graham

Mick Renner's MIGRATION WARS: THE SHAMAN REMEMBERS: Mick Renner has been a college professor, a professional actor, and a technical writer. He started acting in the Bay Area in 1973, including work with Berkeley Rep, Eureka Theatre, Berkeley Shakespeare Festival and the Actors Ensemble. Taking place after the Great Climate Migration, Migration Wars follows Michael Oleander, who becomes a Shaman in a Little Village surviving on a mountaintop.

Andy Graham's NEW WORLD DRUMSCAPES: Andy Graham is a Bay Area inventor, solo music performer, and producer. His live shows are performed using a special drum kit with rack-mounted didgeridoos and other instruments that he invented. For Monday Night MarshStream, Andy will play two of his latest pieces: Lost in Tokyo and Primordial Soup.

Wildcard Tuesdays: Ellen Hoffman's Sing Along



7:30pm, Tuesday, May 19

Performed by Ellen Hoffman

Ellen Hoffman is pianist, composer, arranger, music director, vocal coach and teacher who has played for many Open Mics throughout the Bay Area - including The Marsh. Whether listeners want to sing along, dance to the beat, or simply listen, Hoffman will provide the atmosphere for audience members to do as they please with Good Tunes for Strange Times.

Solo Arts Heal



7:30pm, Wednesday, May 20

Performed by Valerie David. Featuring special guests Maris Heller and Jenny L. Saldaña

THE PINK HULK: Valerie David presents excerpts from her critically, internationally acclaimed comedic solo show, The Pink Hulk, which chronicles her extraordinary journey of becoming a three-time cancer survivor, most recently conquering a Stage IV metastatic breast cancer diagnosis. Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, David does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. An empowering, true story - with plenty of laughs guaranteed. David is joined by Director Maris Heller and New-York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center Patient Navigator Jenny L. Saldaña, who is also a breast cancer survivor and stand-up comedian.

7:30pm, Wednesday, May 27

Performed by Diane Barnes

MY STROKE OF LUCK: A captivating tale of a harrowing recovery, Diane Barnes returns to perform excerpts of her hit solo show My Stroke of Luck. As a radiologist who diagnoses strokes, Barnes did not deal with having a stroke very well; it was more than 20 hours before she went to the hospital. My Stroke of Luck follows Barnes as she recounts her experience of having a stroke, her path to recovery, and more. A spellbinding and funny look at love, family, and seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Barnes shares the story of a single adoptive mother of special needs and gifted sons and how she forges a new identity after a debilitating stroke.

Stephanie's MarshStream

7:30pm, Thursday, May 21

Hosted by Stephanie Weisman. Featuring special guest Dan Hoyle

Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an interview with award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts. The Marsh has been home to Hoyle's World Premiere shows Each and Every Thing (2014), The Real Americans (2010), Tings Dey Happen (2007), and Florida 2004: The Big Bummer (2004). Hoyle was last seen at The Marsh with his newest work, Border People.

Game Night: BINGO!



7:30pm, Fridays in May

Hosted by Josh Kornbluth

Audience members are invited to play five FREE games of BINGO! with prizes for the winner of each round.

Solo Performer Spotlight



LIVE at 7:30pm - Saturday, May 16

REPLAYED at 5:00pm - Sunday, May 17

With performances by Don Reed and Kate Robards

Award-winning solo performer and NPR Snap Judgment "Storyteller of Year" recipient Don Reed shares true tales - both hilarious and heartbreaking, while Kate Robards performs excerpts from her hit shows Ain't That Rich and PolySHAMory.

To simulate the feeling of waiting in the lobby until a theater opens, The Marsh has created the MarshStream Studio Waiting Room. Available 30 minutes prior to each performance/event for Marsh members, and 15 minutes prior to the general public, the Waiting Room can be joined via Zoom Room where guests can mix and mingle, or viewed on YouTube live, with additional entertainment such as unique content, live music, and even prizes.

In addition to nightly program offerings on MarshStream, The Marsh has also launched Marsh Youth Theater (MYT) MarshStream, classes offered at 4:00pm daily taught by MYT instructors. From Creative Dramatics to Storytelling, Dancing, and more, class types, instructors, and age levels vary for each class. For weekly class schedules and additional information, please visit themarsh.org/mytmarshstream.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You