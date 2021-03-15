MarshStream Presents Personal Stories Of Qigong In ALREADY FREE

How does one live a truly sane, loving, and meaningful life? The Marsh explores this question with the MarshStream offering of Already Free, a captivating film that documents the profound transformation of Dorrie van Roij-Houtappels and Norberto Rodrigues, two Qigong students from Portugal and New Zealand. In this project, viewers will be taken through each individual's discovery of this mind-body-spirit practice that fundamentally altered their lives, as well as those around them.

Through intimate interviews, stunning visual studies of Qigong movements, and evocative animation, Already Free reveals a human story that inspires and opens the heart. This film was directed/co-produced by Kim Shelton, co-produced by Sally Hinds, edited by Bill Weber, and filmed by Vicente Franco. Following the filmed presentation of Already Free, the creative team will be joined by The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman for an exclusive live Q&A.

Part of the Solo Performer Spotlight series, Already Free will be presented 7:00pm, Saturday, March 27. Already Free will also kick off a five-week Qigong class series on MarshStream, beginning 5:00pm, Wednesday, March 31. For more information, please visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.

The Marsh is known as "a breeding ground for new performance." It was launched in 1989 by Founder and Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, and pre-COVID hosted more than 600 performances of 175 shows across the company's two venues in San Francisco and Berkeley. A leading outlet for solo performers, The Marsh's specialty has been hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "solo performances that celebrate the power of storytelling at its simplest and purest." The East Bay Times named The Marsh one of Bay Area's best intimate theaters, calling it "one of the most thriving solo theaters in the nation. The live theatrical energy is simply irresistible."