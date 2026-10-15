Mark Foehringer's NUTCRACKER SWEETS to Return for 18th Season
The production features updated choreography, a live 9-piece chamber orchestra, and an audience snow scene.
Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF has announced the 18th season of its annual holiday show, Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets, December 5-20 at the Cowell Theater, Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture.
Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets is a unique 50-minute version of the Nutcracker specifically designed for families with young children. Since its inception in 2008, Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets has become an annual holiday tradition for many Bay Area families, as well as those who started attending as kids and now return as teens and young adults.
'It's been thrilling to see the enjoyment so many families experience from Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets over the last 18 years,' said Artistic Director Mark Foehringer. 'My intention has always been to engage young audience members in a new way. I'm so proud of the production's long-standing success and look forward to celebrating another year of this well-loved show!'
The production includes updated choreography, scenic elements, costumes, and a scene where it snows on the audience. There is also a live 9-piece chamber orchestra with Keisuke Nakagoshi (San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Opera Parallele) as the pit conductor. Former ODC dancer Brian Fisher serves as the rehearsal director and artistic associate.
All Peformances Take Place at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture (Address: Marina Blvd and Buchanan Street, San Francisco).
Show Times:
- Dec 5 Sat 11 am and 1:30 pm
- Dec 6 Sun 11 am and 1:30 pm
- Dec 12 Sat 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm
- Dec 13 Sun 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm
- Dec 19 Sat 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm
- Dec 20 Sun 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm
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