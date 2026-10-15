Mark Foehringer's NUTCRACKER SWEETS to Return for 18th Season

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF has announced the 18th season of its annual holiday show, Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets, December 5-20 at the Cowell Theater, Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture.

Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets is a unique 50-minute version of the Nutcracker specifically designed for families with young children. Since its inception in 2008, Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets has become an annual holiday tradition for many Bay Area families, as well as those who started attending as kids and now return as teens and young adults.

'It's been thrilling to see the enjoyment so many families experience from Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets over the last 18 years,' said Artistic Director Mark Foehringer. 'My intention has always been to engage young audience members in a new way. I'm so proud of the production's long-standing success and look forward to celebrating another year of this well-loved show!'

The production includes updated choreography, scenic elements, costumes, and a scene where it snows on the audience. There is also a live 9-piece chamber orchestra with Keisuke Nakagoshi (San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Opera Parallele) as the pit conductor. Former ODC dancer Brian Fisher serves as the rehearsal director and artistic associate.

All Peformances Take Place at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture (Address: Marina Blvd and Buchanan Street, San Francisco).

Show Times:

Dec 5 Sat 11 am and 1:30 pm

Dec 6 Sun 11 am and 1:30 pm

Dec 12 Sat 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm

Dec 13 Sun 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm

Dec 19 Sat 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm

Dec 20 Sun 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 05 Hrs 24 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming