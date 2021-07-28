Marin Theatre Company to Present the West Coast Premiere of Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE

This fall, Marin Theatre Company will present the West Coast Premiere of Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp's riveting new American play, The Sound Inside. A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story-the question is how it ends. The Sound Inside takes audiences behind the ivy-covered walls of Yale, and into New York's literary haven, Greenwich Village. The Sound Inside was named a New York Times Critic's Pick and was nominated for six 2020 Tony Awards, including Best Play. The production was listed among "Best of the Year" in Time, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, New York Daily News, and The Hollywood Reporter.

The Sound Inside will perform at Marin Theatre Company (397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley) September 9-October 3, 2021. Press night will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Single tickets ($25-$60) can be purchased online at marintheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Under the direction of MTC Artistic Director Jasson Minadakis, The Sound Inside features Bay Area actor Denmo Ibrahim as Professor Bella Baird. The role of student Christopher Dunn will be announced at a later date.

"The Sound Inside is a sublime play, a mesmerizing thriller that offers two actors amazingly complex characters," said Minadakis. "I am delighted to be working on this piece with Denmo Ibrahim who returns to our stage after creating the genre-breaking live and interactive digital experience, Brilliant Mind, and where she last performed the title character in Heather Raffo 's Noura."

The creative team for The Sound Inside includes set designer Edward E. Haynes , Jr.; costume designer Fumiko Bielefeldt (United Scenic Artists); lighting designer Raymond Oppenheimer; and composer El Beh.

Marin Theatre Company Health and Safety Policy:

The safety of our audiences, performers, staff, and volunteers is a priority. Marin Theatre Company will comply with all local requirements for public gatherings and with CDC recommendations pertaining to areas of public assembly. Upon opening in September 2021, we will observe the safety guidelines below, which are subject to further updates and changes as mandated by Marin County, the state of California and the CDC. More information is available on the MTC website at marintheatre.org.