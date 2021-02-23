Marin Theatre Company & Round House Theatre Announce Extension Of THE CATASTROPHIST

Due to popular ticket demand, Marin Theatre Company and Round House Theatre announced the extension of Lauren M. Gunderson's The Catastrophist, the hit world premiere digital co-production based on the life and work of award-winning "virus hunter" Nathan Wolfe. Filmed on stage at Marin's Boyer Theatre,



Lauren M. Gunderson, America's most produced playwright and Marin Theatre Company's Playwright in Residence, has written a story for this moment in time about Dr. Nathan Wolfe, the award-winning virologist who proposed a plan to protect the economy from pandemics years before the COVID-19 outbreak. He also happens to be Lauren's husband. Commissioned by Marin Theatre Company and directed by Marin's Artistic Director Jasson Minadakis, the one-person show starring William DeMeritt (Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole World, HBO's The Normal Heart) explores Nathan's work combatting epidemics like Ebola and swine flu, his life as a loving father and son, and Tikkun Olam, the Jewish concept of healing at the center of it all.

DeMeritt is joined by a creative team that includes director of photography and editor Peter Ruocco, producer Nakissa Etemad, dramaturg Martine Kei Green-Rogers, costume designer Sarah Smith , lighting designer Wen-Ling Liao , composer and sound designer Chris Houston /Implied Music, assistant director Christina Hogan, and COVID compliance officer Liz Matos.

The Catastrophist had its world premiere on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 and has since been viewed by thousands of patrons from across the United States and countries worldwide. The production was the subject of a recent PBS NewsHour feature , and has been covered in major publications and broadcasts throughout the United States and in Australia and the United Kingdom.

The Catastrophist is presented entirely digitally and available for on-demand viewing now through Sunday, July 25, 2021. Tickets ($30) are available by calling 415-388-5208 or online at marintheatre.org. If ticket buyers have questions, they can reach Marin Theatre Company Box Office associates Monday through Friday between 12-5 p.m. PST by calling 415-388-5208 or emailing boxoffice@marintheatre.org.