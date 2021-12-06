Magic Theatre Announces New Leadership Staff Liam Vincent and 2022 Season Pass Event

Magic Theatre has announced the introduction of Liam Vincent as Magic Theatre's first Director of Growth. With the addition of Liam to the staff Magic's Leadership team has broadened as we continue to expand ways to reach more people in order to make Magic home to more people. To welcome and introduce Liam, the company will hold a Special Online Event Thursday December 09, 2022, 6pm-6:30. This special event continues a series of online interaction events we have been hosting since July. Magic Board Member Katrina Wong and Artistic Director Sean San José will host and welcome Liam as he brings something very special with him! As one of his first steps as Director of Growth, Liam has visioned a new "Magic Season Pass'' for 2022, which will be released with a special limited offer at the event.

From Artistic Director Sean San José: This addition of Liam to our Leadership Team makes this move into a new age at Magic even more thrilling, inspiring, and viable! The alignment of programming, outreach, and support now becomes full and real. Having Liam's mind and spirit as a key part of reach to make Magic The Destination has just put us closer to creating a new home for more folx.

In his new position of Director of Growth, Liam Vincent will play a key role in maximizing the opportunities ahead and helping drive continued growth as the Magic enters this new age. Magic is IN the midst of a movement to focus our vision on rightfully centering People of Color throughout the organization. All the changes we are making are to expand and redefine- how we make home, what we offer, who and how we are welcoming and inviting into our space. We are seeking out new ways to not only achieve these new ambitions, but also ways to sustain that new structure. With the creation of the Director of Growth and the visionary thinking that Liam brings, we have just added an essential piece in creating a new age at Magic. Liam brings an organic and organization wide alignment in generating support with new communities for our new programming.

From Liam Vincent: A thriving arts community is essential for San Francisco, and is one of the things I love most about this incredible City. I am beyond thrilled to be here as the Magic enters this new and exciting journey under Sean San José and the new work and ideas that are about to start flowing out of this organization. I look forward to working together to help ensure Magic has the resources needed to propel artistic innovation for years to come.