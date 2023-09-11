MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Play San Francisco's Curran Theater This Holiday Season

The heartwarming holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, is set to play San Francisco’s Curran Theater (445 Geary St.). for a limited engagement December 15–17, 2023 as part of an 18-city national touring production. Members of the original Million Dollar Quartet team, Tony Award-nominated book writer Colin Escott and original orchestrator Chuck Mead, reunite with director Scott Weinstein for this new musical holiday celebration. Tickets (starting at $29) go on-sale to the general public on Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. at Click Here.

In Million Dollar Quartet Christmas rock ‘n’ roll newcomers, and soon to be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the holidays. Inspired by the true story of their December 1956 homecoming at Sun Records, this heartwarming rock n’ roll musical rings with sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made the Million Dollar Quartet famous. The gang is up to their usual antics as we journey through stories of Christmas past, present, and future in a joyful evening filled with nostalgic holiday hits including “Run Rudolph Run,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” and more.

The cast of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas will include Alex Swindle as Elvis, Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Brandon Fillette as Jerry Lee Lewis, Kurt Jenkins as Carl Perkins, Kathleen Macari as Dyanne, Matthew Mucha as Sam Phillips, Nathan Yates Douglass as Brother Jay, and Sean Preece as Fluke, along with standbys Dan Middleditch, Hunter Semrau, and Brynn Smith-Jenkins.

The design team for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas includes scenic design by dots, lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara, sound design by Diego Garzón, costume design by Izumi Inaba, and prop design by Douglas Clarke. The production is general managed by Evan Bernardin Productions and booked by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals / BBT.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas received its world premiere in 2021 at The Phoenix Theatre Company, ahead of a National Tour that same year.

A Million Dollar Quartet Christmas cast album is available digitally and in stores. The 15-track cast recording includes all of the nostalgic chart-topping holiday hits from the musical as well as an additional 4 non-holiday bonus tracks.

For more information, please visit www.broadwaysf.com.

About BroadwaySF:



BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, is the preeminent theater entertainment companies in the Bay Area, bringing live theatrical experiences to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres in San Francisco. BroadwaySF presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.

About the Curran:



Built in 1922, the Curran has housed some of the biggest productions in theater history and has maintained a reputation over the course of its life as one of the premier live entertainment venues in North America. Most recently, the Curran was the West Coast home of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, the longest running play in San Francisco. The Curran is part of the Ambassador Theatre Group.

About The Ambassador Theatre Group:



Ambassador Theatre Group is the world’s leading live entertainment company with the vision of helping great shows to find the largest audiences. ATG operates over 50 venues globally; is an international leader in live theater, music and comedy, and provides leading ticketing platforms and marketing services. www.atg.co.uk