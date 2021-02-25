Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MEDICAL MYSTERY TOUR Explores Woman's Inspiring Journey Through Recovery

Presented as part of the MarshStream Solo Arts Heal series.

Feb. 25, 2021  

If laughter is the best medicine, actress Carole Klyce may have earned herself an advanced pharmacology degree. Embracing adversity as a chance for opportunity, Klyce turned to large doses of humor, candor, and courage to help overcome her debilitating and painful autoimmune disease, and shares her personal story and recovery techniques in Medical Mystery Tour, available to stream on The Marsh's digital platform, MarshStream.

From a challenging youth as an orphan, periods as a runaway and incarceration, Klyce found a path to becoming a college student, coach, martial arts instructor, solo performer, half marathon runner, wife, and mother. She shares her inspiring story in her solo work Medical Mystery Tour, after which she will join Solo Arts Heal host Stephanie Weisman to discuss her successful coping methods. Klyce is one of the many female figures highlighted by The Marsh as part of its Women's History Month celebration throughout March.

Presented as part of the MarshStream Solo Arts Heal series, Medical Mystery Tour will be streamed 7:30pm, Wednesday, March 10. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: This performance will be archived and available to watch on demand via The Marsh's YouTube channel.


