MAME, FALSETTOS & More Set for 42 Street Moon 2023-24 Season

San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon has revealed the Company’s upcoming 2023-2024 mainstage season, which will include MAME (November 2 – 19, 2023), FALSETTOS (February 29 – March 17, 2024), FOREVER PLAID (April 18 – May 5, 2024), and BRIGHT STAR (June 6 – 23, 2024).

“Each of our season productions touches on the themes of family and community - especially ‘found’ families: what brings us together is often not traditional familial structures, but rather shared beliefs, hopes and dreams, and support and acceptance - of each other, and of ourselves,” said Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. “Additionally, each show features a unique style of American music - from Golden Age Broadway to Folk and Bluegrass to Jazz and Popular standards. Each style, though, showcases the ability of American song to tell stories and evoke emotions through melody and lyrics - and to get your hearts singing and toes tapping!”

Subscriptions range in price from $100.00 - $272.00 and are on sale now. Single tickets range in price from $30.00 - $78.00, and will be available on September 5.

All productions will perform at The Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111).

Full cast and creative members will be announced at a later date.

For the most up-to-date information, visit 42ndstmoon.org.

42nd Street Moon’s 2023-2024 Mainstage Season will include:



MAME

November 2 – 19, 2023

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Book by Jerome Lawrence & Robert E. Lee

Based on the novel by Patrick Dennis and the play Auntie Mame by Jerome Lawrence & Robert E. Lee

Directed by Becky Potter



“Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!” That’s the motto of Mame Dennis, one of musical theatre’s all-time greatest heroines, in this brassy, tuneful, hilarious and touching adaptation of Patrick Dennis’s bestseller, Auntie Mame.

When the ebullient and convivial socialite Mame Dennis suddenly becomes responsible for the upbringing of her nephew Patrick, the wealthy sophisticate embraces the challenge, introducing the boy to all of life’s wonders. With spirit, humor, class and wit, Mame continues to thrill audiences around the globe. Jerry Herman’s celebrated score includes the rousing title number, plus “Open a New Window,” “If He Walked into My Life,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Bosom Buddies” and “That’s How Young I Feel.”



FALSETTOS

February 29 – March 17, 2024



Music and Lyrics by William Finn

Book by William Finn & James Lapine

Directed by Dennis Lickteig



Hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique, Falsettos is a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitvahs, baseball and AIDS. When Marvin leaves his wife Trina and son Jason to be with his lover Whizzer, tempers flare, problems escalate and everyone learns to grow up.



A seamless pairing of March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, two acclaimed Off-Broadway musicals written nearly a decade apart, Falsettos is the tale of a neurotic New Yorker named Marvin, who leaves his wife Trina and young son Jason to live with his lover, Whizzer. In time, Trina marries his psychiatrist, Whizzer leaves him, and Marvin ends up alone. Two years later, Marvin and Whizzer reunite on the eve of Jason’s bar mitzvah, just as AIDS is beginning its insidious spread. With the help of their neighbors, Charlotte and Cordelia, Marvin and his entire family learn to grow up and face their future with love and dignity.



FOREVER PLAID

April 18 – May 5, 2024



Written and Originally Directed and Choreographed by Stuart Ross

Music and Lyrics by Various

Musical Continuity, Supervision, and Arrangements by James Raitt

Directed by Daniel Thomas



Forever Plaid is one of the most popular and successful musicals in recent memory. This deliciously fun revue is chock-full of classic four-part harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies! Once upon a time, there were four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols – The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo’s and The Crew Cuts. Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge’s family’s plumbing supply company, they became “Forever Plaid”. On the way to their first big gig, the “Plaids” are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of Forever Plaid begins…. Singing in close harmony, squabbling boyishly over the smallest intonations and executing their charmingly outlandish choreography with overzealous precision, the “Plaids” are a guaranteed smash, with a program of beloved songs and delightful patter that will keep you rolling in the aisles when you’re not humming along to some of the greatest pop hits of the 1950s.



BRIGHT STAR

June 6 – 23, 2024



Music, Book, and Story by Steve Martin

Music, Lyrics, and Story by Edie Brickell

Directed by Cindy Goldfield



Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s BRIGHT STARtells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past—and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp, BRIGHT STAR is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.



