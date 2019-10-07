MACBETH Starring Renee O'Connor And Jed Sura Opens October 11 At Grand Annex

House of Bards Theatre Company has announced the cast of their first production, Shakespeare's dynamic drama Macbeth directed by Michael Richey. The new company, headed by television and film actors and producers Reneé O'Connor and Jed Sura, opens their inaugural show on October 11 at the Grand Annex located in the Arts District of San Pedro, California.

No stranger to iconic roles, O'Connor is taking on the formidable Lady Macbeth. O'Connor is best known as Gabrielle, Xena's trusted sidekick on the tremendously popular fantasy series Xena: Warrior Princess. Other credits include roles on Criminal Minds, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, and NYPD Blue. On stage, she recently starred in the Los Angeles premiere of Steven Dietz's On Clover Road and played Nurse in the Southern Shakespeare Festival's production of Romeo and Juliet. O'Connor reprises the role of Lady Macbeth after a 2002 production with Shakespeare by the Sea.

Sura plays one of theater's boldest but ultimately most tragic roles, Macbeth. Sura also appeared in On Clover Road, with television roles on Grey's Anatomy, Criminal Minds, and Masters of Sex. He also co-produced and starred in the independent feature film Watch the Sky with O'Connor.

The cast includes: Brendan Kane (First Witch), Courtney King (Second Witch), Iris Sura (Third Witch), Steven L. Sears (Duncan, Mentieth), Miles Muir (Macduff, Warrior), Chris Clabaugh (Malcolm), Garrett Noone (Donalbain, Warrior), Philip Prendergast (Lennox, Warrior), Blake Parnell (Murderer 1, Seyton, Warrior), Stephen Alan Carver (Ross, Warrior), Allen Barstow (Banquo), Jacob Nye (Messenger/Servant, Warrior), Declan Sullivan (Fleance), Andy Kallock (Porter, Caithness), Jason Cook (Bleeding Captain, Old Man, Doctor), Anne Elise Doherty (Nurse), Jon Cates (Siward, Murderer 2, Warrior), and Cam Caddell (Lady Macduff).

Director Michael Richey was a principal member of the acting faculty at The Florida State University School of Theatre, training actors at both the Tallahassee and London campuses. His directing credits include A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Steel Magnolias, Romeo and Juliet, and the regional premiere of Proof.

Macbeth runs October 11 through November 3. Tickets range from $20-60 and can be purchased online at www.grandvision.org, with special ticket packages available by phone at 310-833-4813. VIP Deck Tables are also available which include a production poster signed by the cast. School groups are encouraged to attend, with special 10:00am field trip shows available to arrange.

Founded in 2019, House of Bards Theatre Company's mission is to produce classical and contemporary professional theatre, to entertain and educate audiences of all ages, to challenge individual viewpoints, and to cultivate an appreciation of great literature.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You