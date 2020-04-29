Luther Burbank Center for the Arts to Host 17th Annual Fundraiser THE ART OF DESSERT Virtually

Today, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts announced that the 17th annual benefit, The Art of Dessert, previously scheduled for Saturday, April 4, will now take place virtually beginning Thursday, May 7 at 5 p.m. and concluding Saturday, May 9 at 9 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in the fun of bidding on desirable wines, artistic desserts, unique gifts, and one-of-a kind experiences to enjoy in the future. Funds raised will allow LBC to continue the vital community engagement it is currently providing through its virtual programs, as well as prepare for the future when the Center is able to welcome artists, students, and patrons back to campus. Additional information on how to register to bid and view auction items is available at lutherburbankcenter.org/art-of-dessert.



"I am immensely proud of the staff at LBC as they continue to find innovative ways to connect with our community as we shelter in place," said Rick Nowlin, President and CEO. "Even with the curtains temporarily drawn, we continue to deliver arts experiences that inspire creativity and expression particularly during times like these. Now more than ever we need your support and hope you will join us from the comfort of your home to help in the success of this essential fundraising event."



Proceeds benefit LBC's Education and Community Engagement programs, which include educational matinees; free summer camps for music, visual arts, drama, and dance; a free after school Mariachi Ensemble; musical instruments loaned free of charge to children who cannot afford to rent or buy them; free and discounted tickets to educational matinees for low-income and at-risk children with subsidies for student transportation; teaching artists in local classrooms for arts instruction aligned with core curriculum; a free third grade literacy program for underserved students; a free sing-along for Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers, and professional development courses for teachers and teaching artists. Since its inception in 2003, the Art of Dessert has generated more than $4 million and helped LBC to provide the enrichment of the arts to over 500,000 children.





