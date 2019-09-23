Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Presents Sebastian Maniscalco's YOU BOTHER ME TOUR

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that Sebastian Maniscalco, comedian and star of the Academy and Golden Globe Award-winning film "Green Book," will come to Santa Rosa on his You Bother Me Tour on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. Tickets range in price from $69-$89 and will be available beginning Friday, September 27 at 12 p.m. online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).



In 2018, Maniscalco reached heights that few comedians could ever dream about. With a string of record-breaking, sold-out arena and theatre shows; a best-selling memoir, "Stay Hungry;" and his role in "Green Book," it's no surprise that Billboard honored him with their inaugural "Comedian of the Year" award. His biggest focus in 2019 is the launch of his You Bother Me Tour. "I constantly walk around going, 'This guy bothers me,'" he says. "Things you would probably just blow off, I get incensed by. But out of that kernel comes really great stuff. My wife never worked in a restaurant, but I worked in restaurants my whole life. So a lot of the show is just taking the audience through things like the entire experience of going to a sit-down dinner with my wife and her family and all the things that annoy me."



The man Jerry Seinfeld calls "my favorite comedian" was one of Pollstar's Top 30 highest-grossing performers in the world, and was nominated for that publication's "Comedy Tour of the Year" award. He sold out five shows at Radio City Music Hall, and the latest in Maniscalco's five television comedy specials (for Netflix, Showtime, and Comedy Central) scaled new ratings heights, prompting NBC Nightly News to describe him as "comedy's new superstar."





