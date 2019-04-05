Luther Burbank Center For The Arts Adds 11 New Shows To 2019?2020 Season

Today, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced the first 11 new shows to be added to its 2019 2020 season, continuing its tradition of showcasing a diverse lineup of chart-topping musicians, compelling dance companies, and groundbreaking storytellers. Tickets for all shows go on-sale to LBC members today, Friday, April 5 at 12 p.m., and to the general public on Friday, April 26 at 12 p.m. Tickets are available online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa), open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.



The new show lineup kicks off this summer with comedian George Lopez, who will bring his acclaimed stand-up act to LBC on Friday, July 26. In September, the genre-bending Mexican quartet Caf Tacvba shows off its virtuosic range on Tuesday, September 10; America's preeminent progressive rock band, Kansas, returns to LBC on their Point of Know Return Tour on Friday, September 13; Steely Dan will treat Santa Rosa audiences to selections from their extraordinary four-decade catalog on Saturday, September 14; the 44th SF Comedy Competition returns on Saturday, September 21; and the critically- acclaimed tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show, appears on Tuesday, September 24.



The Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series brings three dance performances to LBC MOMIX, which combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props, and pure talent, performs on Thursday, October 17, followed by the annual Posada Navide a, a beloved Sonoma County Christmas tradition presented by Calidanza on Friday, December 13, and the series continues with critically-acclaimed dance repertory group, Ailey II, from the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble on Thursday, February 27.



In the new year, Hawaiian music legends Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono appear on Thursday, January 30. Finally, Ace of Cakes star and master pastry chef Duff Goldman speaks about his unconventional start as a chef-artist-entrepreneur-TV host and performs a live demo showcasing some of his signature designs and recipes on Sunday, April 19.



LUTHER BURBANK CENTER FOR THE ARTS 2019-2020 SEASON ADDITIONS



George Lopez

Friday, July 26, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $55 $69

George Lopez's multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy, and late-night television. He has risen to become one of the premier comedic talents in the entertainment industry. Lopez is currently the star and executive producer of Lopez on TV Land. For two seasons, Lopez hosted Lopez Tonight, a late-night television talk show on TBS, which represented Lopez's return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing, and starring in Warner Bros. Television's groundbreaking hit sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC. In 2006, Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, Time magazine named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America, and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities.



Caf Tacvba

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $49 $69

It's impossible to limit what Mexico City's Caf Tacvba does to just one genre. The innovative quartet emerged from the rock en espa ol scene of the '90s to explore indie rock, electronic music,

musique concr te, cumbia, norte a, and more. Their diverse array of influences combine to present a thoroughly modern portrait of Mexican music and an adventurous and viscerally-exciting live concert experience that's made them a sell-out favorite around the world. Most recently, they released their eighth studio album, Jei Beibi, in May of 2017.



Kansas

Friday, September 13, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $59 $125

America's preeminent progressive rock band, Kansas, returns to Sonoma County on their Point of Know Return Tour. This is the first time the band will be performing its Point of Know Return album in its entirety, as well as hit songs, deep cuts, and fan favorites. Released in 1977, Point of Know Return is the band's best-selling album, peaking at #4 on Billboard's Album charts. It features the smash hit Dust in the Wind, and reached sextuple-platinum status with more than six million copies sold. Kansas's legendary career spans over 40 years and includes 15 studio albums and five live albums. The band is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, keyboardist David Manion, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams.



Steely Dan

Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $99 $159

Steely Dan has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and helped define the soundtrack of the '70s with hits such as Reelin' in the Years, Rikki Don't Lose That Number, F.M., Peg, Hey Nineteen, Deacon Blues, and Babylon Sisters, culled from their seven platinum albums issued between 1972 and 1980 (including 1977's groundbreaking Aja ). They reunited in the early '90s, launching a string of sold-out tours. In 2000 they released multi-Grammy winner (including Album of the Year ) Two Against Nature, and released its acclaimed follow-up Everything Must Go in 2003. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.



The 44th Annual San Francisco Comedy Competition Semi-Finals

Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $46

The San Francisco Comedy Competition is one of the most prestigious comedy contests in North America launching the careers of comedy stars from Dana Carvey to Ellen Degeneres. At this outrageously funny evening, audiences will see the comedians of tomorrow competing for their chance at fame and fortune. Hundreds audition each year to compete, but only 30 are chosen. The competition's prestigious past participants include 1979 Champ Marsha Warfield, who went on to Night Court to star as Roz the bailiff, 1982 finalist Kevin Pollak and 1987 finalist Rob Schneider, who achieved major film careers, and two first runners up DeGeneres in 1985 and Mark Curry in 1989 who landed their own TV series.



The Australian Pink Floyd Show All That You Love World Tour 2019

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $39 $59

The Australian Pink Floyd Show (TAPFS) is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world. Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, this critically-acclaimed tribute show has been astonishing audiences worldwide since 1988. Striving to reproduce the Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, filmed sequences on a large LED screen and other special effects. To accompany these visuals are several large inflatables including a giant pig and their own distinct Pink Kangaroo. Selling four million tickets worldwide and described by The Times as The Gold Standard and the Daily Mirror as The Kings Of the Genre TAPFS has performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmore's 50th birthday celebration and were joined onstage by Rick Wright.



Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series

MOMIX

Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20 $49

Known internationally for presenting works of astounding inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists founded and directed by Moses Pendleton. Each production focuses not only on the beauty of the human form, but also the beauty of nature, music, scenography, and life itself. MOMIX's productions are carefully crafted to assimilate a multitude of various elements in each and every show. Full of surprises, each show features dancers manipulating their bodies and props in unique and astounding ways. While there is no concrete story-line, MOMIX performances evoke through imagery a theater of light and physical bodies. Whether the concept is nature's wonders in "Botanica", the ancient art of alchemy in "Alchemia," or the creatures of the desert in "Opus Cactus," MOMIX will not fail to surprise, enchant, and astonish.



Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series

Posada Navide a by Calidanza

Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children; $2 lap passes (children 2 and under)

Calidanza will present a celebration of the magical Christmas and holiday traditions across Mexico.

Posada Navide a showcases the beautiful folk culture of Mexico thorough dance, music, and song.

Under the direction of California's Maestro Award winner, Steven Valencia, dancers enchant from the stage with vivid costumes and lively choreography, while musicians serenade the audience throughout the show.



Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $35 $49

Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono are two legends of Hawaiian music. Each became an icon in the 1970s, both at the creative forefront as Hawaiian music reinvented itself. They have continued to lead the way for over four decades. Keola & Henry will each perform a set, and then come together onstage to celebrate their original songs that have become beloved classics of contemporary Hawaiian music. They will be joined by Kumu Hula (Hula Master) Moanalani Beamer for their engagement at LBC.



Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series

Ailey II

Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20 $49

For 45 years, Ailey II has merged the spirit and energy of the country's best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding emerging choreographers. Started in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, Ailey II embodies Alvin Ailey's pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training and community programs for all people. Led by Artistic Director Troy Powell, the company is one of the most popular in America. Mr. Ailey personally selected the veteran dancer Sylvia Waters to lead this junior company, and as its Artistic Director for 38 years, she developed Ailey II into one of America's most popular dance companies. In June 2012, Ms. Waters retired and named her longtime associate Troy Powell as the new Artistic Director. With Mr. Powell at the helm, Ailey II continues to thrive as he brings a fresh dimension to this beloved company. The critically-acclaimed Ailey II has a distinctive repertory that has included works by dance masters Alvin Ailey, Talley Beatty, Donald Byrd, Ulysses Dove, George W. Faison, Lar Lubovitch, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Robert Battle and Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison. The company has also performed innovative works by rising choreographers such as Juel D. Lane, Jae Man Joo, and Renee I. McDonald.



Cake Master Live: Demo with Duff

Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $39 $49 VIP Meet & Greet: $99

From America's most outrageous pastry whiz comes an onstage event as delectable as it is informative. Opening the night with a brief talk, master pastry chef Duff Goldman known for his TV show Ace of Cakes will discuss his internationally-recognized cake shops, bestselling cookbook, wildly successful line of branded products, and eight network cooking shows. Duff then turns the tables as he performs a live demo showcasing some of his signature designs and recipes. As Duff explains, he doesn't just make pretty sculptures, but delicious cakes as well, with over 25 mouthwateringly unusual flavors. And it's not all sugar flowers, marzipan, and tubs of fondant in this demo Duff reveals how a cake master wields mallets, metal cutters, latex gloves, boba straws, Gorilla Glue, power drills, painters tape, and drywall screws to make true confectionary masterpieces. With his unique tips, tricks, and tastes of Charm City Cakes, Duff brings viewers into the kitchen to learn some of the best ways to turn basic ingredients into works of art.



Resident theater companies Left Edge Theatre and Roustabout Theater will continue to call LBC home for their 2019 20 seasons, producing a diverse range of works for audiences of all ages. Details for these companies' individual seasons can be found at lutherburbankcenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You