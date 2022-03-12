Los Altos Youth Theatre to Stage CLUE

Los Altos Youth Theatre is excited to present its spring mainstage production, Clue. Performers range in age from 12-19. ï»¿Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out... WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Featuring three casts (Who, What, and Where) and directed by Los Altos Youth Theatre favorite James E. Schott, Clue will be performed nine times: Thursday through Sunday, April 7-10, and Friday through Sunday, April 14-16, at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. There will also be three live streaming options available on April 8, 9, and 10.

In-Person Performances: April 7 and 8 at 7:00pm, 9 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, 10 at 2:00pm, 14 and 15 at 7:00pm, and 16 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm.

Live Streaming Performances: April 8 at 7:00pm; April 9 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm.

Tickets are available for both in-person and streaming performances at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the box office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Youth Theatre's mission is to provide young artists with the opportunity to collaborate with professional artists in rehearsing both plays and musicals. It is our belief that people of all abilities have the right to experience and participate in the arts and that theatre offers uniquely positive avenues for building relationships, developing creativity, and increasing confidence.