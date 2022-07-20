Lamplighters Presents Re-Imagined IOLANTHE

Lamplighters opens its 70th Anniversary Season with their first post-pandemic complete production, including chorus, leads and orchestra, in IOLANTHE, or, The Peer and the Peri.

Gilbert & Sullivan's subversive political satire on how a government SHOULD be run, Lamplighters' new production of IOLANTHE juxtaposes the idyllic woodland world of Arcadia in Act 1 against the London of WW2 in Act 2. Conducted by David Drummond, Nicolas Aliaga Garcia directs, with updates that infuse this grand classic of comedy and glorious music with delight for both new and long- time audiences. "Keep Calm and Fairy On"

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

mvcpa.com, (650 )903-6000

Aug. 6 & 7, 2pm

Blue Shield of CA Theatre at YBCA, SF

Simulcast on August 14, 2PM Pacific

cityboxoffice.com/lmt, (415) 392-4400

Aug. 13 & 14, 2pm

Bankhead Theatre, Livermore Performing Arts Center

livermoreperformingarts.org, (925)373-6800

Aug. 21, 2pm & 7pm

Lamplighters Music Theatre was founded in 1952 to produce the comic operas of librettist W.S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan, and is now recognized as one of the world's pre-eminent Gilbert & Sullivan companies. The Lamplighters' repertoire includes all the surviving works of these creative geniuses, as well as comic operas and classic musicals by other composers that exemplify their artistic vision of wit, eloquence, and musicality.