Kelly Tweeddale Steps Down As Executive Director Of San Francisco Ballet

The Board of Directors of the San Francisco Ballet announced today that Kelly Tweeddale is leaving her position as Executive Director. Chief Development Officer Danielle St. Germain-Gordon has taken on the responsibility of Interim Executive Director while SF Ballet undertakes an international search to fill the position.



"We thank Kelly for her leadership and guidance over the last two years, helping SF Ballet successfully navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, putting the health and safety of our workforce first, and pivoting to a digital season. We wish her all the best in her future pursuits," said Sunnie Evers, co-chair of the Board of Directors.



"It has been an honor to work with Helgi Tomasson and support his artistic vision," stated Tweeddale. "I am proud of how SF Ballet has managed through the pandemic and responded to a renewed calling for social justice with integrity, creativity, and resilience. As the Company looks to an exciting return to the stage and resumption of live performances, it is time for the organization to reassess its needs and prepare for its next chapter. As a leader, managing through the pandemic has given me the opportunity to see how I can use my skills to be most impactful to a broader section of the cultural landscape."



Robert Shaw, co-chair of the Board of Directors, added "Danielle's dedication and philanthropic acumen has been vital in helping us keep the company strong during the past 15 months and enabled us to share our virtual programs with the widest audience possible. In the coming year, we look forward to welcoming live audiences back to the War Memorial, students back to the studios, touring the Company, and celebrating Helgi Tomasson's final season as Artistic Director and Principal Choreographer."