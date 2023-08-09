KINKY BOOTS Opens 2023-24 Season At Berkeley Playhouse

Berkeley Playhouse opens its 2023/24 Season with the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, performing September 8 to October 15, 2023.



Berkeley Playhouse's 2023/24 Season features four professional musicals on its MainStage, including Kinky Boots (September 8-October 15, 2023); Cinderella Enchanted (November 3-December 22, 2023); Rent (February 23-March 31, 2024); and Head Over Heels (May 24-June 30, 2024); as well as the YouthStage production of Mean Girls (July 13-21, 2024), performed by youth actors. Season Passes for the 2023/24 Season are available for purchase at Click Here.



“When I think about every show [in this season], the word that comes to mind is 'alive',” said Artistic Director Kimberly Dooley. “Every show is bursting with aliveness—not only the joys and beauty of life, but the heartbreaks of life, too, and the struggles that we all go through.”



Kinky Boots features a book by Harvey Fierstein, music & lyrics By Cyndi Lauper, is directed and choreographed by William Thomas Hodgson, and music directed by Kenji Higashihama. Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London's Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein.



Kinky Boots centers around Charlie Price, who has reluctantly inherited his father's failing shoe factory. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized...and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.



“It's just a heartfelt, heartwarming show about community and that's exactly what Berkeley Playhouse is about. It's perfect,” said Director William Thomas Hodgson. “The vision is a celebration of queerness, a community in queerness. As representative as this show has been on Broadway, on the West End, and around the world, I feel like we have our own special sauce in Berkeley. The commodity of this show, the event of this show, is radical acceptance—this love through community, this love of one's self, and of one's own desires even.”



THE KINKY BOOTS CAST:

B Noel Thomas* as Lola/Simon

Seth Hanson as Charlie Price

Grace Margaret Craig as Nicola

No'Eau Kahalekulu as Lauren

Danny Cozart as Don

Maia Campbell as Pat

Elena Ruggiero as Trish

CJ Smith as George

Billy Raphael as Mr. Price / Moishe / Us George

Kyle Herrera as Simon Sr. / Locke / Delivery Man / Unhoused Man / US Charlie

Jaron Liclican as Harry / Crispin

Jose Gallentes as Richard Bailey / Paddington / US Harry

Markaila Dyson as Maggie / US Lauren

Austine De L­­­os Santos as Mutt / Hooligan / US Mr. Price / Richard Bailey

Tosca Maltzman as Gemma Louise / US Trish

Will Thompson as Hooch / Hooligan

Summer Vance as Marge / Stage Manager / US Nicola

Miles Meckling as Angel / US Lola

Jesse Cortez as Angel

Malcolm Leon as Angel / Dance Captain / US Simon Sr.

Lou Cooper as Angel

Keenan Moran as Young Charlie

Jackson (Jack) Ranney as Young Charlie

Tenzin Forder as Young Lola / Simon

Lillith Era as Swing / Understudy

Scout Del Real as Swing / Understudy

Matt Davis as US Don



*Denotes member of Actor's Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.



PREVIEWS: Friday, September 8, at 7pm, and Saturday, September 9, at 1pm

OPENS: Saturday, September 9 at 7pm

PRESS: Saturday, September 9, at 7pm, through Sunday, September 24, at 2pm

CLOSES: Sunday, October 15, at 2pm



For tickets ($30 for previews, $33–$52 for regular performances) or more information, the public may call (510) 845-8542 x351 or visit Click Here. Group rates are available for 10 or more people. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Due to the unique performance schedule, please check the website for specific dates and times. All performances at Berkeley Playhouse, located at 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.



PAY WHAT YOU CAN: There will be one “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, September 21, at 7pm. This promotion is cash only at the door—no reservations required. Seating for this performance is general admission. We suggest a donation of $20, but can accept a minimum of $5. There is a limit of 6 tickets per purchaser.