Journalist Emil Guillermo Comes to the San Francisco Fringe in August

Journalist, podcaster, investigative humorist, and former NPR host Emil Guillermo–winner of an American Book Award–takes his truth to the stage in a comic one-man show about race, the media, American Filipino history, and the recent Harvard/affirmative action case.

After a run in New York’s Frigid Fringe, Emil’s show includes stories about growing up in San Francisco, the media, and how the city has changed from the perspective of a native in exile. And then there’s his gong. As his late Filipino father--who has a cameo-- might say, “It’s all pucked up.”

Emil Amok Guillermo has performed his “Amok Monologues” at Fringe Festivals around the country. Shows are inspired by his weekly “Emil Amok” columns that have appeared in the ethnic media underground since 1995,  and seen in mainstream newspapers around the country. See his latest at www.aaldef.org/blog. He also hosts “The PETA Podcast,” and “Emil Amok’s Takeout” at www.amok.com, a micro-talk show on the news and life from an Asian American perspective. Later in August, he will reprise his role of a right-wing Asian American in Ishmael Reed’s “The Conductor” at Theater for the New City in New York’s East Village. Emil studied acting while at Harvard. More recently, as a solo performer/storyteller, Emil has studied with Charlie Varon, Mark Kenward, David Ford, and Mike Daisey.

In broadcasting, Emil was the first Filipino American to host a national news show when he was at NPR’s “All Things Considered” in 1989. He was the first Filipino American reporter at a major network station in San Francisco in 1981.

Besides covering the news on radio,TV, and newspapers from Honolulu to  Washington, DC,  Emil was an entertainment critic at the KRON/NBC affiliate in SF and is the only known critic to give a bad review to Beach Blanket Babylon. (He has an excuse). He’s also written jokes for Jay Leno, and won the competition to be class clown as a member of the Harvard Lampoon.  

As a native San Franciscan, he can proudly say he was born at UC Hospital, attended Andrew Jackson, Edison, Everett and Lowell High School. He used to play all day at Dolores Park (before the tech boom).

His true-life stories are all real, based on imagination.

 Performance Dates

Sat. Aug. 12, 7pm

Thurs. Aug. 17 @ 8:30 pm

Sat. Aug. 19 @ 1pm




