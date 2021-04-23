Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Fisher Takes Us To THE BATTLE OF RUHR POCKET In An Essential Services Project Show About WWII!

Broadcast live from Spark Arts in the Castro.

Apr. 23, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation The Battle Of The Ruhr Pocket, conceived and performed by John Fisher, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:30pm. Broadcast live from Spark Arts in the Castro.

In a cauldron of destruction, a bloody battle is fought by two desperate armies. In the midst of it, one man fights to maintain his humanity. Is it a losing battle?

Streaming on Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags - Mamma Mia
Future Broadway Star Phone Case
Broadway Strong Baby Short Sleeve Tee

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
Photo Flash: First Look at THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at San Francisco Opera Photo

Photo Flash: First Look at THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at San Francisco Opera

San Francisco Ballet Streams Helgi Tomassons Cinematic ROMEO & JULIET, May 6-26 Photo

San Francisco Ballet Streams Helgi Tomasson's Cinematic ROMEO & JULIET, May 6-26

The Dragon Presents Audio Book Club In May Photo

The Dragon Presents Audio Book Club In May

BWW Interview: Giovanna Sardelli of NEW WORKS FESTIVAL ONLINE at TheatreWorks Silicon Vall Photo

BWW Interview: Giovanna Sardelli of NEW WORKS FESTIVAL ONLINE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Champions Boundary-Breaking Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • GREEK TRAGEDY ONLINE Present to ARGONAUTICA Virtual Play
  • LAMDA Granted Full Degree Awarding Powers
  • Oldham Coliseum Announces Summer 2021 Season
  • Concert Production of RENT Comes to Curve This Summer