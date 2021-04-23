John Fisher Takes Us To THE BATTLE OF RUHR POCKET In An Essential Services Project Show About WWII!

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation The Battle Of The Ruhr Pocket, conceived and performed by John Fisher, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:30pm. Broadcast live from Spark Arts in the Castro.

In a cauldron of destruction, a bloody battle is fought by two desperate armies. In the midst of it, one man fights to maintain his humanity. Is it a losing battle?

Streaming on Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.