Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard Play-In Games Available Exclusively On TuneIn 

Stream the games for free on TuneIn starting January 12.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, announced today in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television that fans can stream three "Champions Wildcard Play-In Games" exclusively on TuneIn for free. The winners of the Wildcard Play-In Games will advance to the Season 39 Champions Wildcard competition, in which every contestant who won one or two games last season will compete for a chance to play in the highly anticipated 2024 Tournament of Champions. These will be the first official Jeopardy! episodes to be presented exclusively in an audio format.

The Wildcard Play-In Games feature nine single-day champions from Season 39 who are competing for one of three spots in Champions Wildcard. The Play-In Games will air in two parts, premiering ad-free on TuneIn on the following dates, and will be available On Demand immediately after the episodes live stream:

  • Play-In Games 1 & 2: Friday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET

  • Play-In Game 3: Friday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET

"The Tournament of Champions is the most prestigious Jeopardy! competition in syndication and beloved by fans," said Sally Umsted, Vice President of Consumer Products and Licensing for Sony Pictures Television. "By partnering with TuneIn, we can let fans experience even more of the action in the lead-up to Champions Wildcard, which will decide which players ultimately complete the Tournament of Champions field. It's packed full of excitement that we know fans of the show will enjoy while they wait for the next tournament."

Through its existing collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, TuneIn also offers Jeopardy! Radio and Jeopardy! Radio Classics to give fans 24/7 access to America's Favorite Quiz Show. Jeopardy! Radio is a stream curated by the show's producers that features the greatest and most memorable episodes of Jeopardy!, including Alex Trebek's best episodes and unbelievable contestant win streaks like Ken Jennings' unmatched 74-game run. Jeopardy! Radio Classics is another 24/7 stream that covers nearly 40 years of gameplay that lets listeners play at home and on-the-go to see how they stack up against contestants from decades past.

"Jeopardy! has captivated audiences for decades, and our partnership with Sony Pictures Television allows us to provide Jeopardy! fans with direct access to never-before-aired episodes, creating a truly one-of-a-kind experience for fans," said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "The fast-paced, interactive gameplay of Jeopardy! thrives in an audio setting, and through TuneIn, we can give fans 24/7 access through their phones, cars and smart home devices to enjoy America's Favorite Quiz Show anywhere, anytime."

Listeners around the globe can stream the exclusive Jeopardy! episodes live on Jeopardy! Radio, here.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Jeopardy!:

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 40th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 43 Emmy Awards, holds the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for "celebrating and rewarding knowledge." JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both units of Paramount.



