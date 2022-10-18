Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jazz Pianist Emmet Cohen Comes To Hammer Theatre In “Black Cab Jazz” Series

Emmet Cohen will be presented 7:00pm, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Hammer4 Studio.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Hammer Theatre Center continues its sensational Black Cab Jazz series with multifaceted American jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen.

Cohen has collaborated with many prominent artists, including Ron Carter, Benny Golson, Jimmy Cobb, and George Coleman. Past appearances include major international jazz festivals, Lincoln Center's Rose Theater, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well as headline performances at the Village Vanguard and other major New York jazz clubs. He is also the leader of the Emmet Cohen Trio and a Mack Avenue artist. Black Cab Jazz (named for its 'black box' theatre/cabaret setting), is a collaboration between the Hammer Theatre and San José State University, presenting audiences with a diverse lineup of today's finest jazz musicians, curated by San José Jazz, in the intimate Hammer4 studio, which features cabaret-style 4-top seating.

Emmet Cohen will be presented 7:00pm, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Hammer4 Studio, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José. For more information or to purchase tickets ($25-$35), the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Miami-born Emmet Cohen began his musical education at a young age, studying piano using the Suzuki method at age three. Before he was accepted into the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, Cohen was part of the Gibson/Baldwin Grammy Jazz Ensemble. In 2010, while he was still a college student, Cohen recorded his debut album In the Element. A year later, he was invited to the White House to celebrate placing third in the Thelonius Monk International Piano Competition and meet with then-President Barack Obama. Since then, Cohen has played in more than a dozen countries, gracing both music festivals and legendary nightclubs, including SF Jazz, North Sea Jazz, Birdland, and Jazzhaus Montmartre. For many years he was also an artist-in-residence at the Smoke Jazz and Supper Club in Harlem. As head of the Emmet Cohen Trio, Cohen works with the Lincoln Center's "Jazz for Young People" program and the YoungArts Foundation to inspire the next generation. To help bring the joy of jazz to audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, he established "Live from Emmet's Place," a weekly livestream that received millions of internet views worldwide, which earned him the Jazz Journalists Association "Live-Stream Producer of the Year" award for 2022.



