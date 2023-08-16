Into The Dark Brings THE INITIATION to the San Francisco Mint

Into The Dark—the Bay Area production company spawned from the creative, twisted minds of Peaches Christ, David Flower Productions, and Non Plus Ultra—will present The Initiation, a brand-new, fully immersive haunted experience opening at The San Francisco Mint (88 5th St.). Performances will take place Wednesday–Sunday evenings beginning Friday, September 29 and continuing through Sunday, October 31. Press preview will take place on Friday, September 29. Patrons must be 18+ with valid I.D. to visit.



A combination of theater, 4D effects, and haunted mazes, The Initiation invites thrill seekers to attend a recruitment seminar for “Insight,” a spiritual cult whose sole purpose is to open their eyes to true consciousness and help see the horrors hiding within the darkness. Warning: Few survive The Initiation.



"This year's completely new Terror Vault show, The Initiation, is inspired by San Francisco's rich history of being home to so many strange and bizarre cults,” said Joshua Grannell aka Peaches Christ. “From groups like the Manson Family and the Symbionese Liberation Army to people like Jim Jones and Anton Lavey, we've taken this inspiration and crafted a show where guests become members in the play and must make their way through becoming part of the cult while surviving its evil leadership."



The Initiation will accommodate groups of up to 10 at a time, with time slots available every 15 minutes. Tickets for The Initiation range in price from $55–$85 (based on performance day/time) and are available now by visiting terrorvault.com.



Each night, the Insight Institute invites an exclusive number of superiors to enjoy their VIP Experience ($40 add-on price). Guests will have the unique opportunity to visit the Bishop's Lounge, an intimate and first-class barroom, as well as be invited to peruse the private Insight Archives, which allow guests to delve deeper into the story behind The Initiation. VIP upgrades include:

Complimentary red glow necklace to opt-in for interactivity.

An official lanyard that grants you access to areas that are off-limits to the general public.

Access to the Bishop's Lounge and a complimentary Kool-Aid Vodka shot at the bar.

A tour of the Insight Institute Archives that includes exclusive exhibits and photo opportunities.



Guests are invited to start and end their haunted adventure at Fang Bang—an 80’s New Wave/goth vampire-themed pop-up bar located in the vault of the San Francisco Mint—where they can partake in Halloween-themed cocktails and tasty, bloody bites. Fang Bang will be open to the public with no cover during show operating hours. A ticket to The Immortal Reckoning is not required to visit Fang Bang or CreepShop, a pop-up retail shop co-produced by Kreepsville666.



For more information on The Initiation, visit terrorvault.com.