Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Iconic 80s Comedy Gets Into Drag With 9 TO 5: LIVE At Oasis In San Francisco, January 11-21

The adaptation of the iconic workplace comedy “9 to 5” will feature an all-drag, trans-led cast.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere Musical GALILEO at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo 3 Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere of GALILEO at Berkeley Rep
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Is a Rea Photo 4 Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Is a Real Winner

Iconic 80s Comedy Gets Into Drag With 9 TO 5: LIVE At Oasis In San Francisco, January 11-21

Director Elsa Touche and writer Joe “Jubilee” Wadlington are bringing 9 TO 5: LIVE to OASIS in San Francisco, January 11-21, 2024.

The adaptation of the iconic workplace comedy “9 to 5” will feature an all-drag, trans-led cast stacked with award and title-winning, celebrated drag artists from the San Francisco Bay Area. The cultural classic has been redrawn with modern commentary, updated humor, and the raucous vaudeville-style drag theatre that can only be found in San Francisco. Tickets ($30-50) are on sale now and available at sfoasis.com

The prevalence of remote work, layoffs, The Great Resignation, a national surge in union support, and strikes across multiple industries have led to a modern-day workplace revolution. These topics converge, creating a national conversation about labor that is buzzing through every executive office, restaurant break room, and secret Slack channel. People want fair wages and support for quality work but find the deck stacked against us all. Such was the landscape in 1980 when "9 to 5" hit theaters. A lot has changed. Or has it? 

“I'm thrilled to be bringing '9 to 5: Live' to the legendary Oasis stage!” said Elsa Touche. “Our cast of beloved Bay Area drag performers delivers a fresh, fun, and funny take on this classic comedy — it's both timeless and timely: the workplace is arguably worse than ever, and I think a lot of us can still relate to dealing with a sexist, egotistical, lying hypocritical bigot in charge!” 

“I grew up just down the mountain from Dollywood, directly benefiting from Dolly Parton's philanthropy, and in awe of her beauty and generosity,” said Joe “Jubilee” Wadlington. “She's my queen, and I'm thrilled that we're in a bit of a Dolly Renaissance right now. Getting to write this script, co-produce this play, AND play my idol is truly a dream come true. Workers' rights are on everyone's minds, so it is the perfect time to take another look at this beloved, ahead-of-its-time comedy. We know the Bay Area audience will LOVE what we've done with it.” 

With Wadlington in the role of Doralee Rhodes, 9 TO 5: LIVE will also feature Jota Mercury (Franklin J. Hart), who has been voted Best Drag King in the Bay Area for three years running; Coco Buttah (Violet Newstead), the current reigning Diva of Design, with previous credits in Shamilton, Star Trek Live, and Harry Poofter and the Chamber of Secretions; Vanilla Meringue (Judy Bernly) is the winner of Heklina's Star Search pageant and star of Harry Poofter and the Sorcerer's Rhinestone and Harry Poofter and the Chamber of Secretions. The creative team, director Elsa Touche, and Joe "Jubilee" Wadlington are known throughout the San Francisco Bay Area for creating cultural gems. Ms. Touche has previously directed sold-out runs of Harry Poofter and the Chamber of Secretions (2022) and Harry Poofter and the Sorcerer's Rhinestone (2019), as well as multiple successful runs of the drag Hamilton parody, Shamilton and Drag Murder She Wrote. She is also a co-host of one of the longest-running drag shows in the San Francisco Bay Area, The Monster Show, and San Francisco's newest drag show, Hooked. Wadlington's work has appeared in The New Yorker, Vox, Architectural Digest, Food and Wine Magazine, The San Francisco Chronicle, and more. He is also a co-producer of the acclaimed literary series Happy Endings. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
The San Francisco Symphonys Shenson Spotlight Series Highlights Ascendant Artists Through Photo
The San Francisco Symphony's Shenson Spotlight Series Highlights Ascendant Artists Through Four Debut Recitals

The San Francisco Symphony’s Shenson Spotlight Series, now in its third season, features ascendant artists in their Davies Symphony Hall recital debuts.

2
August Wilsons HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is Coming to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo
August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is Coming to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY presents August Wilson's 'How I Learned What I Learned,' a powerful one-man show about the life of the acclaimed playwright. Don't miss this heartfelt portrayal of a theatrical trailblazer.

3
HAIRSPRAY To Play Limited Engagement At BroadwaySFs Orpheum Theatre, April 16-21, 2024 Photo
HAIRSPRAY To Play Limited Engagement At BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre, April 16-21, 2024

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, announced today that HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, will play a limited engagement at BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre (1192 Market St., San Francisco) from April 16 to 21, 2024.

4
Ross McKee Foundation Announces 2023 Laureates And Laureate Final Concert Photo
Ross McKee Foundation Announces 2023 Laureates And Laureate Final Concert

The Ross McKee Foundation has announced the laureates of its 26th Annual Ross McKee Piano Competition, Claire Chang (14), Tyler Chew (16), Ariel Chien (16) and Emma Lai (17). Each laureate receives a prize of $1,500 and participates in the Competition's final concert on December 17.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Unique Derique's Fool La La: Holiday Gift in San Francisco / Bay Area Unique Derique's Fool La La: Holiday Gift
The Marsh Berkeley (12/27-12/30)
The Doo Wop Project in San Francisco / Bay Area The Doo Wop Project
Hofmann Theatre at Lesher Center for the Arts (1/12-1/12)
RUTHLESS! in San Francisco / Bay Area RUTHLESS!
New Conservatory Theatre Center - Decker Theatre (12/01-1/07)
Tommy T’s Comedy Showcase in San Francisco / Bay Area Tommy T’s Comedy Showcase
Tommy T's Comedy House (11/14-12/31)
Expression: Ism in San Francisco / Bay Area Expression: Ism
Bowes Center, SF Conservatory of Music (4/05-4/05)
The MeshugaNutcracker! in San Francisco / Bay Area The MeshugaNutcracker!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/30-12/24)
Axle Surgeons of California, Inc. in San Francisco / Bay Area Axle Surgeons of California, Inc.
Axle Surgeons of California & Northern California - Axle Doctor (5/26-12/31)
Matt Ingalls BranPos Moe Staiano, Felidae, Sung Kim, Masmine in San Francisco / Bay Area Matt Ingalls BranPos Moe Staiano, Felidae, Sung Kim, Masmine
Peacock Lounge (12/14-12/14)
Brian Copeland's The Jewelry Box in San Francisco / Bay Area Brian Copeland's The Jewelry Box
The Marsh Berkeley (12/15-12/23)
My Home on the Moon in San Francisco / Bay Area My Home on the Moon
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You