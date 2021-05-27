IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH San Francisco Launches Yoga Classes

Today, Immersive Van Gogh-the original, blockbuster exhibition that invites audiences to step inside post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh's most incredible works of art-announced the launch of Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga. Presented by Lifeway Foods, America's favorite kefir company, the weekly yoga classes will be led by a certified yoga instructor and take place within the multi-sensory and all-encompassing Immersive Van Gogh experience at San Francisco's SVN West.

Beginning Saturday, June 19, Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga classes will take place Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 8:45 a.m. and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings at 7:45 a.m. Tickets are $54.99 per person/per class. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit vangoghsf.com/yoga-classes/.

Guests of all fitness levels are welcome to enroll in the 35-minute flow yoga. Each workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind, and is choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light, and moving images from Van Gogh's vast catalogue of masterpieces. All Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga participants will receive a nutritious Lifeway Kefir, packed with probiotics to nourish their microbiome and to recover from their yoga session. After class, participants are invited to stay and experience the exhibition one more time.

"Lifeway Foods is proud to collaborate with Immersive Van Gogh to bring this incredible yoga experience for art lovers to San Francisco," said Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lifeway Foods. "Our company motto, 'Love Your Guts,' is emblematic of the need for us to take care of our wellness every single day. A balanced gut microbiome positively influences our mental health, and vice versa. By engaging in the practice of yoga, surrounding ourselves with incredible art, and nourishing the gut with kefir, an ancient probiotic superfood, this unique collaboration is a great way to strengthen the mind-gut connection. Now more than ever, we hope to bring joy to our community with this once-in-a-lifetime immersive wellness experience that intersects movement, sound, art, and light."

Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga classes will be presented with strict health and safety practices in place. Capacity is limited to a maximum of 45 yoga participants. Additional safety precautions include touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit to SVN West. Guests should arrive dressed for classes and bring their own yoga mats.

From creators of the blockbuster exhibit seen by over two million people in Paris, Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Utilizing the SVN West's unique architecture and over 500,000 cubic feet of projections, the exhibition will feature stunning projections that illuminate van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit Ã©toilÃ©e (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre Ã coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). His paintings will be presented as how the artist first saw the scenes they are based on-active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brushstrokes. Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Italian film producer and creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director.

This exhibition contains sequences of bright flashing lights which may affect visitors who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy as well as others who are sensitive to moving lights. Viewer discretion is advised.