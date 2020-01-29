How To Buy Discount Theater Tickets In San Francisco On TodayTix

San Francisco's world-famous theater scene is home to thousands of performances every year. From Broadway to ballet, there's always something to discover onstage in San Francisco.

Want to see a show in the city? Here are our tips to experience the best theater that San Francisco has to offer with TodayTix.

There are hundreds of theaters in San Francisco, but staying up to date with the newest and most popular shows shouldn't stop you from venturing out into the scene. When you download the TodayTix app or register through the website, you can sign up for email and push notification updates for the best new theater deals in San Francisco, including musicals, plays, comedy, opera, dance, and other unique live events. You can be the first to know about price drops for "Hamilton," new chances to experience "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," limited-time offers, and theaters offering tickets for as little as $5.

We have dozens of discount tickets available for shows all over the city, often with savings of 40% off or more. Download the app and filter by date, genre, location, and price to discover your options, and browse the list of shows to find the right experience for you. Whether you're planning a trip or feeling spontaneous, you'll find what you're looking for with options up to several months in advance or on the same day of the performance.

"Hamilton" in San Francisco

Most of San Francisco's most popular shows host special ticketing programs to offer affordable tickets. Here are just a few programs you can tap into using TodayTix to get the best prices to the city's most buzzed-about shows.

The Friday Forty, a weekly digital Lottery for $40 tickets ($20 per part) to "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" at the Curran Theater. You can enter to win tickets every week through TodayTix, and winners are drawn and notified every Friday for the following week's performances.

Rush programs: Many theaters offer mobile Rush programs that release day-of tickets at affordable prices. Rush tickets are released at 9AM on each performance day to those who have "unlocked" access to the tickets by using the TodayTix app. With mobile Rush, you can get tickets from $40 for touring Broadway shows at BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre and Orpheum Theatre (including "Hamilton"!), the best seats for shows at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater for $25, or experience a lavish opera at SF Opera for $40. Mobile Rush tickets are released on a first-come, first-served basis, so act fast when getting those last-minute tickets for your best chance to secure those exclusive prices.

Ready to discover San Francisco's theater scene? Check out what's playing, and get tickets now.





