Hillbarn Theatre Conservatory Announces 2019 Summerstage Lineup

Conservatory Directory Randy O'Hara announced today the shows that will comprise Hillbarn Theatre Conservatory's 2019 SummerStage season. Youth actors will star in 101 Dalmatians, Spamalot Young @Part, and Spring Awakening. All performances will be held at Hillbarn Theatre, (1285 East Hillsdale Blvd. Foster City). Tickets for all performances are $20 and are available now at hillbarntheatre.org or by calling 650.349.6411.



"The Conservatory's SummerStage season is a wonderful opportunity for local youth actors to have an immersive theater experience during the summer," said O'Hara. "Our summer camp introduces children to the excitement of live theatre, and creates an engaging, encouraging, and educational environment in which they and their families can explore and enjoy the theatre arts."

The Conservatory at Hillbarn Theatre is a year-round performing arts conservatory with four main programs: Mainstage musicals at Hillbarn, Classes at Hillbarn, Outreach Enrichment classes and camps, and Outreach Productions in/at local schools. Its primary focus is to create a safe place where young people of all levels of talent and experience can build and hone their performance skills while developing self-esteem, teamwork skills, and friendships that will last a lifetime. Classes are for youth ages 4 four to 18 as well as adults and provide students with the opportunity to work with Hillbarn's staff of trained theatre professionals.



2019 SUMMERSTAGE SEASON

101 Dalmatians KIDS

Grades 3-5

July 19-21, 2019

Pet owners, Roger and Anita, live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita's former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. Based on the classic animated film, Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage.



Spamalot Young @Part

Middle School

July 26-28, 2019

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," Spamalot Young @Part retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life."



Spring Awakening

High School

August 1-4, 2019

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The musical follows a group of late nineteenth century German students on their passage as the navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, adolescence, and rock-and-roll that has exhilarated audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.





