Hammer Theatre to Present TREEOLOGY in February

In honor of California's iconic and beloved redwood, sequoia and Joshua trees, Hammer Theatre Center will invite audiences to Treelogy, a musical tribute created in response to the wildfires that ravaged the state's ancient forests in 2020, which continue to impact the lives of Californians today. Commissioned by The Soraya at California State University Northridge, this three-part concert features works by lauded Grammy- winners Steven Mackey, and Billy Childs, and exciting new composer Gabriella Smith. Mackey taps into his Northern California roots with his tribute to the coastal redwood, while Smith's work will focus on the Joshua tree, and Childs composition will explore the giant sequoia. These original pieces will be performed by The Billy Childs Quartet and Delirium Musicum chamber ensemble. Treelogy will be presented at 7:30pm, Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($25, $35) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501. The Soraya is also offering San Jose State students a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) opportunity to see this World Premiere at a free special matinee. Interested students may contact the box office for information.

ABOUT STEVEN MACKEY

Grammy Award-winning Steven Mackey is regarded as one of the leading composers of his generation, with compositions ranging from orchestral and chamber music to dance and opera. His first musical passion was playing the electric guitar in rock bands in Northern California, which eventually led to him including the electric guitar and vernacular music influences into his classical works throughout the '80s and '90s. Mackey regularly performs his own work - from electric guitar concertos to numerous solo and chamber works. His orchestral music has also been performed by major orchestras around the world, including the San Francisco and Chicago Symphonies, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, and Tokyo Philharmonic. Mackey has served on the faculty of Princeton University for more than 30 years.

ABOUT GABRIELLA SMITH

Composer and environmentalist Gabriella Smith grew up in the Bay Area, playing and writing music, hiking, backpacking, and volunteering on a songbird research project in Point Reyes. Smith loves exploring new sounds with voices, electronics, and other instruments to help connect audiences with the natural world. Many of her works address the climate crisis and provide listeners with an emotional connection to the natural world, along with a plea for action. As an up-and-coming composer, she has already received commissions from major ensembles and festivals, including the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and Aspen Festival.

ABOUT BILLY CHILDS

Based in Los Angeles, Grammy Award-winning jazz composer Billy Childs is renowned for his crossover works. A piano prodigy, Childs began to perform publicly by age six and was admitted to the USC Community School of the Performing Arts at the age of 16, where he earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Composition. In addition to his work as a pianist with Yo-Yo Ma, Sting, Wynton Marsalis, and Chick Corea, Childs has been an in-demand composer for decades. He has been awarded orchestral and chamber commissions by Esa-Pekka Salonen for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and American Brass Quintet, among others. His accolades include the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award (2013) and the music award from The American Academy of Arts and Letters (2015).

ABOUT DELIRIUM MUSICUM

Winner of the 2018 Beverly Hills National Auditions, CA, and of the 2019-2020 Audience Choice Award of the San Francisco Classical Voice, Delirium Musicum, is an emerging self-conducted chamber ensemble that brings together some of the most creative and refined musicians in Los Angeles. Led by violinist Etienne Gara, Delirium Musicum defines itself artistically by taking a new stand on the daring and varied repertoire it tackles. Created with a distinctive voice, the ensemble of 15 musicians showcases its signature style, creativity, and the gift its musicians have for communing deeply with the audience.

ABOUT THE SORAYA

Located on the campus of CSU Northridge, the award-winning Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts is one of the cultural jewels of Los Angeles. Under the leadership of Executive Director Thor Steingraber, The Soraya continues to expand its programming and outstanding multidisciplinary performances. Its mission is to present a wide variety of performances that not only includes new and original work from the Los Angeles region, but also work from around the world that appeal to all of LA's rich and diverse communities.

ABOUT HAMMER THEATRE CENTER

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rd Streets. The 528-seat theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas, the acclaimed National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.