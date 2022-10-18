Hammer Theatre Streams Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE

Hammer Theatre Center takes audiences to the heart of the #MeToo movement during its National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of Prima Facie, Suzie Miller's award-winning play about a criminal justice system stacked against sexual assault victims, directed by Justin Martin. Captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London, this powerful solo performance piece features Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) as Tessa, a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game - defending, cross-examining, and winning. An unexpected event forces Tessa to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof, and morals diverge.

WHERE:

Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José

(Between 2nd and 3rd Streets)

WHEN:

7:00pm, Thursday, January 26, 2023

2:00pm, Sunday, January 29, 2023

INFO:

For tickets ($20), the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501. Discounts for Seniors (62+) and SJSU Community (staff, faculty, students, alumni) are also available.