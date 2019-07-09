Hammer Theatre Center Presents The Kingdom Choir

Hammer Theatre Center presents UK-based The Kingdom Choir, which shot to international fame with its breathtaking performance of Stand by Me at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. Following that sensational appearance, the choir released a full-length album through Sony Music last October, including its hit rendition of Stand by Me which has topped the Billboard gospel chart, alongside the original piece Chases written by choir member Sharlene Morris. Since the album's release, the choir has toured throughout the UK, as far north as Glasgow's historic Theatre Royal, and will soon make its international debut in North America, including this appearance in San Jose. The Kingdom Choir will perform 7:30pm, September 10. For more information and tickets ($35-$45), the public may visit www.hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

The Kingdom Choir was formed in 1995, specifically to sing a zealous set for the 35th anniversary of immensely popular BBC show Songs of Praise. Its first performance for the royal family was on the main stage for the processional at her majesty Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee, and it has since performed with numerous pop legends, including Elton John and the Spice Girls. The jubilant and iconic choir has won many awards for its work, including the Gospel Entertainment Music award for Best Gospel Choir and Best Gospel Album. It has also appeared on a number of US television shows including ABC's Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, and several other UK and American talk shows. With its newfound international fame, The Kingdom Choir remains committed to spreading a message of unity by creating vibrant music that strikes the soul with an aura of warmth and passion.

The Hammer Theatre Center is a distinctive, state-of-the-art performance venue in the heart of downtown San José. Owned by the City of San José and operated by San José State University (SJSU), the Hammer Theatre's mission is to serve the community through artistically and educationally excellent programming that is expressive of the unique characteristics and diverse cultures that comprise Silicon Valley. The broader vision of the Hammer includes arts, innovation, and technology programming on the Paseo de San Antonio, creating a vibrant pathway between SJSU and the Tech Museum and bridging the urban spaces from Saint James Park down to the South of First Avenue cultural district. The Hammer also aims to connect SJSU's more than 37,000 faculty, students, and staff with the downtown cultural and economic corridors.

Photo credit: Andrew Whitton





