HONOUR: CONFESSIONS OF A MUMBAI COURTESAN Launches Women's History Month At The Marsh

Performances begin Wednesday, March 3.

Feb. 19, 2021  

Memoirs of Geisha meets Slumdog Millionaire in a vibrant coming-of-age story set in the red-light districts of Mumbai, when The Marsh presents Indian American actress Dipti Mehta's award-winning work, HONOUR: Confessions of a Mumbai Courtesan.

This remarkable work kicks off Women's History Month at The Marsh, which will spotlight performances by female performers throughout the month of March. Offered via a MarshStream livestream, HONOUR incorporates original music, the dazzling colors of India, and a riveting plot worthy of Bollywood.

In HONOUR audiences follow a mother-daughter duo, examining facets of inter-generational prostitution, why it exists, and addresses the important issues of sex trafficking and human rights in a work called "Beautiful and devastating (Five Stars)" by Time Out NYC. Following the performance, Dipti will join the Solo Arts Heal host to discuss raising awareness and how to make a difference in the community of sex workers.

HONOUR: Confessions of a Mumbai Courtesan will be streamed 7:30pm, Wednesday, March 3. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: This performance will be archived and available to watch on demand via The Marsh's YouTube channel.

A tribute to millions of sex trafficking victims around the globe, HONOUR: Confessions of a Mumbai Courtesan provides Dipti a platform to advocate for women's rights and speak on the wide-ranging issues pertaining to inequity and gender. This compelling work was named "Best Solo Show" at New York's FRINGE in 2016 and singled out by actor/activist Ashley Judd as "Funny, sad, educational, and fiery, a valuable example of theatre with social conscience."


