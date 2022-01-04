Grammy-Nominated Thana Alexa Kicks Of Hammer Theatre's Black Cab Jazz Series

Internationally renowned arts organization San Jose Jazz joins forces with its longtime partners, the Hammer Theatre Center and San José State University, for the return of the Black Cab Jazz series, kicking off with Thana Alexa on January 30 and continuing with the Tiffany Austin(February 17), Helen Sung (March 19), and Miguel Zénon Duo (April 28).

In the spirit of classic intimate cabaret shows, Black Cab Jazz takes the idea of the "black box" to the Hammer4 concert space for a rare chance to see today's hottest jazz artists with 4-top seating amongst a maximum capacity of 120 audience members.

Thana Alexa, one of jazz's powerhouse female vocalists and a leader in the Found Mothers of Jazz project, will headline the first installment of this series with selections from her latest album, ONA, which earned two Grammy nominations for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Instrumental Jazz Solo for Regina Carter's performance. ONA, which translates as "she" in Alexa's family's native Croatian, was inspired by the cross generational and cross-cultural stories of the immigrant women in her family and evolved into an exploration of the experiences of contemporary women everywhere. The album highlights every facet of womanhood, conveying a message of strength and empowerment.

Thana Alexa will perform 7:00pm, Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Hammer4, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($25-$30) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

In accordance with current city mandates, Hammer Theatre Center will require proof of full vaccination for all patrons (12 years and older) to attend any performance or event. An additional COVID-19 booster mandate may also be in effect by this show date. Attendees must provide their vaccine card, either paper or a digital copy, showing their name and date of final shot (must be two weeks prior), and a corresponding photo ID. Medical and religious exemptions must provide signed documentation to the Hammer Theatre Center five business days prior to the event, as well as a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attendance.

All patrons and staff will also be required to mask indoors until further notice. For more information on the most up-to-date policies, please visit Hammer Theatre's COVID FAQs page: https://hammertheatre.com/faq/.

"After a successful launch in 2019, we are excited to resume our partnership with Hammer Theatre Center's Black Cab Jazz series," says San Jose Jazz Artistic Director Bruce Labadie. "Throughout the past 18 months of the pandemic, people have turned to the music to bring communities together, and this intimate series helps serve that purpose." Labadie adds, "Fans of modern jazz will be delighted with the talented lineup that we curated for these upcoming shows including vocalist Tiffany Austin on February 17, who performs as part of San Jose Jazz's Winter Fest 2022. We are thrilled to be working again with the Hammer Theatre Center, one of the staunch supporters of our festivals, as well as the prestigious San José State University."

Thana Alexa is an extraordinarily creative force in music. An awe-inspiring vocalist, composer, arranger, and producer, Alexa's music pushes the boundaries of the genre into new and unexplored territory with deep seeded roots in jazz and overtones of contemporary soul and world music. Since the release of ONA in March 2020, the album has spawned more female-focused projects - from the formation of the female trio SONICA to the creation of the Founding Mothers of Jazz project, which celebrates and honors the powerhouse women who helped build the jazz genre from the ground up. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Alexa also made headlines as a co-founder of what Rolling Stone called the first "virtual jazz festival" and fundraising initiative, Live From Our Living Rooms.

Black Cab Jazz is a collaboration between San Jose Jazz, San José State University, and the Hammer Theatre, bringing an intimate cabaret experience featuring some of the best names in modern jazz.

Founded in 1986, San Jose Jazz is a public benefit corporation celebrating jazz as a dynamic, evolving art form and is producer of the annual San Jose Jazz Summer Fest and Winter Fest. With its singular music programming and innovative educational offerings, San Jose Jazz preserves the jazz tradition while actively supporting the next generation of performers within the genre and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.sanjosejazz.org.