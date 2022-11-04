Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Grammy-Nominated Saxophonist Melissa Aldana to Perform at the Hammer Theatre in February

Nov. 04, 2022  

This winter, the sounds of Grammy-nominated saxophonist and composer Melissa Aldana will fill Hammer Theatre Center's intimate Hammer4 Studio during its Black Cab Jazz series.

Aldana has garnered international recognition for her visionary work. Her album Visions, noted one of best albums of 2019 by NPR Music, earned the saxophonist her first Grammy nomination for "Best Improvised Jazz Solo."

Born in Santiago, Chile, the daughter and granddaughter of saxophonists, Aldana took up the instrument at age six under her father's tutelage. In 2013, at the age of 24, Aldana became the first female instrumentalist and the first South American musician to win the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition, in which her father had been a semi-finalist in 1991. She is a founding member of ARTEMIS, the all-star collective that released its self-titled debut on Blue Note in 2020.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHERE:

Hammer4 Studio

101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José

(Between 2nd and 3rd Streets)

WHEN:

7:00pm, Friday, February 3, 2023

INFO:

For more information or to purchase tickets ($25-$35), the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.




