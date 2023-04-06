Golden Thread Presents AMREEKA: The Comedy Show

Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East, presents Amreeka: The Comedy Show. An evening of stand-up comedy birthed in the aftermath of the 2016 election at monthly comedy shows in New York City, Amreeka: The Comedy Show is curated by Golden Thread's 2023 Artist-in-residence, Wafaa Bilal, an Iraqi-born artist and Arts Professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

"We wanted to fight back," says Bilal, "but fighting back in a different way. I thought that one of the best ways was to establish something for people to come around and have that thing void of politics. What's the best thing that people love to come around, it's laughter."



Executive Artistic Director Sahar Assaf states, "This year, as we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Iraq, and as we continue to witness similar atrocities happening around our world, we are reflecting on our position and privilege as theatre makers and considering how we can contribute to promoting reconciliation and healing. In direct response to what our audiences and communities expressed a need for, we are exploring the potential of comedy as a coping mechanism." In our 26th season, we are excited to be using laughter as a powerful tool that transcends cultural barriers for building forward stronger and more inclusive communities.



"Amreeka," as many Middle Easterners pronounce it, offers ample fodder for cathartic and witty venting. The show, Bilal says, just like his solo works, "is an artistic platform for creating dialogue and bringing people together on highly charged topics. Not politicizing laughter, but laughing at politics as a form of solidarity and resistance."



Headliner Eman El-Husseini is a Palestinian-Kuwaiti comedian who has performed at San Francisco's SketchFest together with her Jewish wife as part of their comedy duo, The El-Salomons. She is a favorite of the Just For Laughs festival, has two comedy albums, and a special on the Comedy Network. El-Husseini has said, "Comedy is the best way to get through to people. Because they listen to you when you make them laugh." Bengali-American comedian and actor Usama Siddiquee has appeared on America's Got Talent, Netflix's Inventing Anna, HBO's And Just Like That, Comedy Central's Nora from Queens, and FX's Better Things. Oakland-based Native American comedian Jacki Keliiaa is the producer and host of Good Medicine, an all-Native stand-up comedy show with performances at Cal Shakes and the Oakland Museum. Jackie is a regular at Bay Area venues and has performed at San Francisco SketchFest, Punch Line San Francisco, Cobb's Comedy Club and Tommy T's. New York-based Charles McBee serves as Master of Ceremonies for Amreeka: The Comedy Show. Charles' comedy is a mix of witty humor with a positive message. He creates laughter by combining personal stories with social commentary. Golden Thread Productions, founded in 1996, is the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East. Golden Thread produces passionate and provocative plays from or about the Middle East that celebrate the multiplicity of its perspectives and identities. Golden Thread is a developmental catalyst and vibrant artistic home to artists at various stages of their career. Golden Thread brings the Middle East to the American stage, creating treasured cultural experiences for audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Golden Thread thanks The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, the Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation, and Theatre Communications Group for their support. Golden Thread is a resident company of Potrero Stage, operated by PlayGround. Our headquarters are located in the ancestral home of the Ramaytush Ohlone.