Golden Thread Hosts New Threads Staged Reading Series

The New Threads Staged Reading Series will perform on Sundays August 20 & 27 at 7:00 PM at the Brava Studio.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre Photo 2 DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre
Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-2 Photo 3 Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-21
The Professionals to Present CIRQUE DU SO RAY at The SF Fringe Festival Next Month Photo 4 The Professionals to Present CIRQUE DU SO RAY at The SF Fringe Festival Next Month

Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East, returns with New Threads 2023, its popular and free staged reading series. This year features two new play commissions. Playwright Tariq Hamami and dramaturg Dawn Monique Williams present The Fox and the Panther, exploring the intersection of the Black American and Algerian battles for civil rights and autonomous governance, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. Playwright Adam Ashraf Elsayigh and dramaturg Salma Zohdi present Alaa, based on the life of Egyptian political prisoner Alaa Abd El-Fattah, with support from the Gerbode Foundation. The New Threads Staged Reading Series will perform on Sundays August 20 & 27 at 7:00 PM at the Brava Studio, 2781 24th St., San Francisco, CA 94110.

Golden Thread's annual staged reading series engages its audience in the process of playmaking and allows writers of Middle Eastern and non-Middle Eastern descent an authentic and supportive space to develop work about the Middle East. This year's program embodies our season theme of Building Forward. The Fox and the Panther was commissioned in 2020 by Founding Artistic Director Torange Yeghiazarian. Alaa was commissioned in 2022 by Executive Artistic Director Sahar Assaf. While both plays have a common theme of political struggle, the two playwrights span a breadth of artistic styles, experimenting with nontraditional storytelling and documentary theatre techniques. In line with the program's mission to support the needs of the writer, and with the support of the Gerbode Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, this year devotes increased rehearsal hours to allow more in-depth script development.

For more than two decades, Golden Thread Productions has been creating space for stories that are rarely told on U.S. stages while centering the stories on those with lived experiences. Executive Artistic Director Sahar Assaf says, “Both projects directly respond to our mission. In a world where freedom of speech is still debatable, and in a country where some have more rights than others, we have a lot to learn from the story of Alaa Abd El-Fattah, as well as the history and experience of the Black Panthers and their struggle for freedom.”

Of Golden Thread, playwright Tariq Hamami states, “They don't “develop” work, they nurture artists. Where other places demand you try, fail, and try again, Golden Thread helps you see you never really failed in the first place. Golden Thread helped me find the way forward. I never would've been able to write this play without the help of Sahar Assaf and Dawn Monique Williams.”

Playwright Adam Ashraf Elsayigh shared, “At a time where our field at large, and institutions centering development, in particular, are threatened by the scarcity of resources, this partnership is incredibly meaningful as an emerging playwright. I am particularly grateful to be collaborating with Golden Thread, an institution with values and a politically specific mission, deeply aligned with my own, a collaboration which wouldn't be possible without the generous and sustained support of the Gerbode Foundation.” Dramaturg Salma Zohdi adds, “With this commission, we hope to do our small part in sharing Alaa's story with a wider audience— a story that is not only specific to Egyptians, or my generation but a story of freedom that should matter to (and inspire) all of us.”

Audiences will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage the playwrights and the creative team in conversation after each reading. Both readings are at 7 pm and FREE. Golden Thread Productions, founded in 1996, is the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East. Golden Thread produces passionate and provocative plays from or about the Middle East that celebrate the multiplicity of its perspectives and identities. Golden Thread is a developmental catalyst and vibrant artistic home to artists at various stages of their career. Golden Thread brings the Middle East to the American stage, creating treasured cultural experiences for audiences of all ages and backgrounds. goldenthread.org Tickets (FREE) are available at goldenthread.org/tickets.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
PlayGround to Present the Second Annual FREE-PLAY FESTIVAL in August Photo
PlayGround to Present the Second Annual FREE-PLAY FESTIVAL in August

Join PlayGround for their second annual FREE-PLAY FESTIVAL, featuring workshops and premieres of original plays. Reserve your tickets now for this exciting event in San Francisco.

2
Anthony Rapp to Bring WITHOUT YOU to S.F.s Curran Theater Photo
Anthony Rapp to Bring WITHOUT YOU to S.F.'s Curran Theater

Don't miss Anthony Rapp's captivating performance of 'Without You' at S.F.'s Curran Theater. Catch this limited-time engagement filled with emotion and raw talent. Book your tickets now!

3
MRS. CHRISTIE West Coast Premiere is Coming to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in October Photo
MRS. CHRISTIE West Coast Premiere is Coming to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in October

Get ready for the West Coast premiere of MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in October. Find out the dates and location for this highly-anticipated production, and make sure you don't miss the chance to see this captivating show.

4
Catch DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL at S.F.s Curran Theater Photo
Catch DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL at S.F.'s Curran Theater

Get ready for a laugh-out-loud experience with 'Dog Man: The Musical' at S.F.'s Curran Theater. This family-friendly show is filled with adventure and is not to be missed. Grab your tickets now and join in on the fun!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater Video
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep Video
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fred Pitts' Aren't You...?
The Marsh Berkeley (4/07-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marissa Brown: How Lonely Sits The City
ODC Theater (8/05-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merola Opera Program
War Memorial Opera House (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Best of SF Stand-Up
The Purple Onion at Kell's (11/05-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
San Francisco Playhouse (6/22-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
City Lights Theater Company (7/13-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolf Play
Shotgun Players (9/02-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bengsons: A Live Music Series at Club Fugazi
Club Fugazi (8/24-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Montgomery Theater (7/28-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You