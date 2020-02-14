God's Better Half is Back (And She's Mad) in OH MY GODDESS! at The Marsh Berkeley

Sherry Glaser, award-winning star and author of the longest-running one-woman show in Off Broadway history (Family Secrets), returns to The Marsh Berkeley with her revised - and more relevant than ever - one-woman, two-character play Oh My Goddess! A Comedy of Biblical Proportions directed by Ricci Dedola. Through the wit and wisdom of Glaser, The Great Jewish Mother of us all (God's better half) is channeled through society's reluctant hero and 2020 presidential candidate, Miguel de Cervantes, to make potent observations on how badly creation has fared since she laid down for a 5,000-year nap. With poignant resolve, righteous rage, and original splendor, Oh My Goddess! offers a strong dose of reality with hilarity, clarity, and a comforting alternative to the daily narrative of hostility and division. Oh My Goddess! will be presented March 6 - April 11, 2020 (press opening: March 13) with performances at 8:00pm Fridays and 5:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale; $55 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org or call The Marsh Box office at 415-282-3055 (open Monday through Friday, 1:00pm-4:00pm).

Oh My Goddess! debuted at the Michigan Women's Music Festival in 1996, and has entertained audiences from all walks of life - from theatre goers in New York to the inmates at San Quentin Penitentiary. In 2015, it won the award for Best Avant Garde on Broadway at the United Solo Festival in New York City. The San Francisco Chronicle noted, "Glaser's characterizations are sharp and engaging. She spices the material with comic touches." The Willits News called it "profound hilarity and enlightening humor."

Born and raised in New York, Sherry Glaser (Actor/Writer) is the award-winning star and author of the longest-running one-woman show in Off Broadway history, Family Secrets. Her other solo works include Taking the High Road, The Adventures of Super Activist, and Oh My Goddess! Glaser is a published author, radio host, and radical political activist best known for her Breasts Not Bombs movement. She currently lives in Sonoma County and teaches improvisation in a series called Playing the Game of Life. Glaser is also producing and developing a theatrical series for women's monologues called Herstory in the Making.

For almost 30 years, Ricci Dedola (Director) has been directing in both Southern and Northern California. In addition to directing Sherry Glaser on Broadway, Dedola has directed Mendocino Theatre Company's productions of 39 Steps, Bob a Life in Five Acts, and most recently, Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged). As an actor, Dedola has played Lettice in Lettice and Lovage, Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate, and Mary Wooley in Bull in a China Shop - all at the Mendocino Theatre Company.

The Marsh is known as "a breeding ground for new performance." It was launched in 1989 by Founder and Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, and now annually hosts more than 600 performances of 175 shows across the company's two venues in San Francisco and Berkeley. A leading outlet for solo performers, The Marsh's specialty has been hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "solo performances that celebrate the power of storytelling at its simplest and purest." The East Bay Times named The Marsh one of Bay Area's best intimate theaters, calling it "one of the most thriving solo theaters in the nation. The live theatrical energy is simply irresistible."

Photo Credit: Larry Wagner Photography





